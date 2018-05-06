2018 NBA Playoffs: Warriors vs. Pelicans live score, updates, schedule, highlights

Saturday night's playoff madness will be hard to top after LeBron James' game-winner over the Toronto Raptors one-upped an overtime thriller between the Sixers and the Celtics. Boston and Cleveland jumped out to 3-0 series leads in the midst of it all. Sunday's action features two tighter series as the Warriors and Rockets look to turn their 2-1 leads into 3-1 with a shot to close out the series on their respective home courts.

NBA playoff schedule for Sunday, May 6

Game 4: Golden State Warriors at New Orleans Pelicans, 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC)



Game 4: Houston Rockets at Utah Jazz, 8:00 p.m. ET (TNT)

Be sure to follow along with all the latest scores, news, highlights and updates in our live blog below.

Game 4: Warriors vs. Pelicans

The Warriors took both Games 1 and 2 on their home court with relative ease, and now the Pelicans are 48 minutes away from doing the same after a crucial Game 3 win in New Orleans. It's an uphill battle for the Pelicans, though, as they're now tasked with facing the Warriors at full strength with Stephen Curry back in the action.

Game 4: Rockets vs. Jazz

The Utah Jazz split the first two road games in Houston, but got ran off their home floor on Friday in large part because of Donovan Mitchell's struggles. They need a win in Salt Lake City on Sunday to avoid a 3-1 deficit before the series shifts back to Houston for Game 5.