2018 NBA Playoffs: Watch Celtics vs. Bucks Game 6, series schedule, TV channel, online stream, bracket
The Celtics square off against the Bucks in the 2 vs. 7 matchup in the Eastern Conference
The Celtics have taken their lead back in this series. They enter Thursday's Game 6 with a 3-2 lead and a chance to eliminate the Bucks in Milwaukee. However, they've yet to win a game on the road. They did get Marcus Smart back in Game 5 and provided a much-needed edge the Celtics were lacking. Giannis Antetokounmpo struggled in Game 5 and will be looking to bounce back and keep his team alive in a crucial elimination game.
The Celtics, 55-27 to finish the regular season, locked up the No. 2 seed in the East despite a campaign filled with all sorts of injuries, including season-enders to Gordon Hayward and Kyrie Irving. As for the Bucks, they finished seventh and with a record of 44-38. It was a tumultuous season, filled with injuries and a coaching change, but managed to return to the playoffs for a second straight season.
No. 2 Boston Celtics (55-27) vs. No. 7 Milwaukee Bucks (44-38)
How to Watch Game 6
- Date: Thursday, April 26
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: TNT
- Live stream: TNTDrama.com or TNT App
Playoff series schedule
- Game 1 in Boston: Celtics 113, Bucks 107 (OT) | Maloney: Celtics win after crazy sequence
- Game 2 in Boston: Celtics 120, Bucks 106 | Herbert: Giannis, Middleton can't beat Celtics by themselves
- Game 3 in Milwaukee: Bucks 116, Celtics 92 | Maloney: Bucks' role players dominate
- Game 4 in Milwaukee: Bucks 104, Celtics 102 | Maloney: Celtics' loss teaches valuable lessons
- Game 5 in Boston: Celtics 92, Bucks 87
- Game 6 in Milwaukee: Thursday, April 26, 8 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 7 in Boston: Saturday, April 28, 8 p.m. ET, TNT (if necessary)
Regular season series: Tied 2-2
Last season's playoff results: The Celtics were eliminated in the Eastern Conference finals by the Cleveland Cavaliers; the Bucks were knocked out in the first round by the Toronto Raptors
Injury report: The Celtics' Gordon Hayward, Kyrie Irving and Daniel Theis are out for the season; Marcus Smart returned in Game 5 after missing six weeks. Bucks center John Henson has been out of the lineup with back issues.
Boston Celtics projected starting lineup: G Terry Rozier; G Jaylen Brown; F Jayson Tatum; F Al Horford; C Aron Baynes
Milwaukee Bucks projected starting lineup: G Eric Bledsoe; G Tony Snell; F Khris Middleton; F Giannis Antetokounmpo; C Tyler Zeller
Boston wins if ...
They're able to get enough offensive production. Even with the injuries, the Celtics have still been a strong defensive team, and there's little doubt that end of the floor will be a problem. But without Hayward and Irving -- as well as Smart, who is known more for his defense but is big on the offensive end too -- the Celtics are going to have trouble scoring points. If their youngsters are able to handle the increased pressure of the playoffs and put points on the board, they can win this series.
Milwaukee wins if ...
Giannis takes over and the Bucks' defense stifles the Celtics. The Greek Freak will be the most talented player on the floor, and the Bucks need him to play like it. There's no reason to expect him to play poorly, but the Bucks can't afford any off nights from their star in this series. In addition, they'll need their defense -- which has been bad at times this season -- to step up and stifle the shorthanded Celtics.
SportsLine projections
According to SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh, the Celtics have a 51.2 percent chance to win the conference and a 9.4 percent chance of reaching the conference finals. SportsLine will have game-by-game gambling advice for every playoff series here.
2018 NBA Playoff Bracket
-
NBA DFS, April 26: DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
NBA playoffs injury tracker
Keeping track of all the injury updates for every NBA playoff series
-
Lue compares LeBron winner to MJ's shot
James and Jordan get compared all the time, and LeBron's Game 5 shot shows there's good reason...
-
Bucks vs. Celtics odds, Game 6 picks
Stephen Oh is 5-1 picking Bucks game and he just locked in a strong selection for Game 6 of...
-
Did LeBron goaltend before winning 3?
LeBron's block on Oladipo to set up his own last-second winner in Game 5 may have been a g...
-
NBA coaching carousel, latest rumors
Keep checking back for the latest rumors, firings and hires around the NBA coaching carous...