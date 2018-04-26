2018 NBA Playoffs: Watch Celtics vs. Bucks Game 6, series schedule, TV channel, online stream, bracket

The Celtics have taken their lead back in this series. They enter Thursday's Game 6 with a 3-2 lead and a chance to eliminate the Bucks in Milwaukee. However, they've yet to win a game on the road. They did get Marcus Smart back in Game 5 and provided a much-needed edge the Celtics were lacking. Giannis Antetokounmpo struggled in Game 5 and will be looking to bounce back and keep his team alive in a crucial elimination game.

The Celtics, 55-27 to finish the regular season, locked up the No. 2 seed in the East despite a campaign filled with all sorts of injuries, including season-enders to Gordon Hayward and Kyrie Irving. As for the Bucks, they finished seventh and with a record of 44-38. It was a tumultuous season, filled with injuries and a coaching change, but managed to return to the playoffs for a second straight season.

No. 2 Boston Celtics (55-27) vs. No. 7 Milwaukee Bucks (44-38)

How to Watch Game 6

Date: Thursday, April 26



Thursday, April 26 Time: 8 p.m. ET



8 p.m. ET Location: BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin



BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: TNT



TNT Live stream: TNTDrama.com or TNT App

Playoff series schedule

Regular season series: Tied 2-2

Last season's playoff results: The Celtics were eliminated in the Eastern Conference finals by the Cleveland Cavaliers; the Bucks were knocked out in the first round by the Toronto Raptors

Injury report: The Celtics' Gordon Hayward, Kyrie Irving and Daniel Theis are out for the season; Marcus Smart returned in Game 5 after missing six weeks. Bucks center John Henson has been out of the lineup with back issues.

Boston Celtics projected starting lineup: G Terry Rozier; G Jaylen Brown; F Jayson Tatum; F Al Horford; C Aron Baynes

Milwaukee Bucks projected starting lineup: G Eric Bledsoe; G Tony Snell; F Khris Middleton; F Giannis Antetokounmpo; C Tyler Zeller

Boston wins if ...

They're able to get enough offensive production. Even with the injuries, the Celtics have still been a strong defensive team, and there's little doubt that end of the floor will be a problem. But without Hayward and Irving -- as well as Smart, who is known more for his defense but is big on the offensive end too -- the Celtics are going to have trouble scoring points. If their youngsters are able to handle the increased pressure of the playoffs and put points on the board, they can win this series.

Milwaukee wins if ...

Giannis takes over and the Bucks' defense stifles the Celtics. The Greek Freak will be the most talented player on the floor, and the Bucks need him to play like it. There's no reason to expect him to play poorly, but the Bucks can't afford any off nights from their star in this series. In addition, they'll need their defense -- which has been bad at times this season -- to step up and stifle the shorthanded Celtics.

SportsLine projections

According to SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh, the Celtics have a 51.2 percent chance to win the conference and a 9.4 percent chance of reaching the conference finals. SportsLine will have game-by-game gambling advice for every playoff series here.

2018 NBA Playoff Bracket