2018 NBA Playoffs: Watch Celtics vs. Bucks Game 7, series schedule, online stream, TV channel
The Celtics will have to defend home court in Game 7 on Saturday
You can't ask for much more out of a first-round series -- we've got a Game 7. The Bucks look to pull the upset, though Boston's injuries make this a much more even matchup than the seeds would indicate.
The Celtics, 55-27 to finish the regular season, locked up the No. 2 seed in the East despite a campaign filled with all sorts of injuries, including season-enders to Gordon Hayward and Kyrie Irving. As for the Bucks, they finished seventh and with a record of 44-38. It was a tumultuous season, filled with injuries and a coaching change, but managed to return to the playoffs for a second straight season.
No. 2 Boston Celtics (55-27) vs. No. 7 Milwaukee Bucks (44-38)
How to Watch Game 7
- Date: Saturday, April 28
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: TNT
- Live stream: TNTDrama.com or TNT App
Playoff series schedule
- Game 1 in Boston: Celtics 113, Bucks 107 (OT) | Maloney: Celtics win after crazy sequence
- Game 2 in Boston: Celtics 120, Bucks 106 | Herbert: Giannis, Middleton can't beat Celtics by themselves
- Game 3 in Milwaukee: Bucks 116, Celtics 92 | Maloney: Bucks' role players dominate
- Game 4 in Milwaukee: Bucks 104, Celtics 102 | Maloney: Celtics' loss teaches valuable lessons
- Game 5 in Boston: Celtics 92, Bucks 87
- Game 6 in Milwaukee: Bucks 97, Celtics 86
- Game 7 in Boston: Saturday, April 28, 8 p.m. ET, TNT
Regular season series: Tied 2-2
Last season's playoff results: The Celtics were eliminated in the Eastern Conference finals by the Cleveland Cavaliers; the Bucks were knocked out in the first round by the Toronto Raptors
Injury report: The Celtics' Gordon Hayward, Kyrie Irving and Daniel Theis are out for the season; Marcus Smart returned in Game 5 after missing six weeks. Bucks center John Henson has been out of the lineup with back issues.
Boston Celtics projected starting lineup: G Terry Rozier; G Jaylen Brown; F Jayson Tatum; F Al Horford; F Semi Ojeleye
Milwaukee Bucks projected starting lineup: G Eric Bledsoe; G Tony Snell; F Khris Middleton; F Giannis Antetokounmpo; C Thon Maker
Boston wins if ...
They're able to get enough offensive production. Even with the injuries, the Celtics have still been a strong defensive team, and there's little doubt that end of the floor will be a problem. But without Hayward and Irving -- as well as Smart, who is known more for his defense but is big on the offensive end too -- the Celtics are going to have trouble scoring points. If their youngsters are able to handle the increased pressure of the playoffs and put points on the board, they can win this series.
Milwaukee wins if ...
Giannis takes over and the Bucks' defense stifles the Celtics. The Greek Freak will be the most talented player on the floor, and the Bucks need him to play like it. There's no reason to expect him to play poorly, but the Bucks can't afford any off nights from their star in this series. In addition, they'll need their defense -- which has been bad at times this season -- to step up and stifle the shorthanded Celtics.
SportsLine projections
According to SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh, the Celtics have a 51.2 percent chance to win the conference and a 9.4 percent chance of reaching the conference finals. SportsLine will have game-by-game gambling advice for every playoff series here.
2018 NBA Playoff Bracket
-
George 'would love to remain' in OKC
George says he will wait until summer to make a decision on where he will commit
-
Celtics vs. Bucks: Three keys to Game 7
The Celtics will host the Bucks in a winner-take-all Game 7 on Saturday night
-
Thunder face tough task of keeping PG
The Thunder face a challenging task of keeping their talented swingman after an early first-round...
-
Wall: Wizards in need of 'athletic bigs'
Wall also says Washington needs better bench scoring
-
Melo rejects idea of coming off bench
Anthony, despite showing his age and struggling as a starter in OKC, isn't willing to come...
-
Second-round playoff predictions
Our NBA experts predict the second round of the playoffs