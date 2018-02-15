2018 NBA Rising Stars Challenge odds, picks for Team USA vs. World
Galin Dragiev is on a 27-13 NBA roll and just released a pick for Team USA vs. World
NBA All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles tips off at 9 p.m. ET Friday with the Rising Stars Challenge, which pits the best American rookies and sophomores against their counterparts from the rest of the world. Team World is favored by four points. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas expects to be scored, is 296.5.
Before you make any kind of pick on this high-flying matchup, you have to see what SportsLine NBA expert Galin Dragiev has to say.
Known as "the Dragon" in handicapping circles, Dragiev has degrees in Mechanical Engineering and Physics. He uses that analytical background every time he makes a pick.
That's helped him to a blistering 27-13 run on his NBA picks heading into the All-Star break. Now he's set his sights on the Rising Stars Challenge and his strong plays are in.
We can tell you that he likes the over because of the style of play and background of many of these players.
"These young guys are all on teams that run fast-paced offenses," Dragiev said. "Dennis Smith Jr., Jamal Murray, Frank Ntilikina and Donovan Mitchell will run all night."
But his stronger pick for this matchup is against the spread, and he's sharing that one only over at SportsLine.
Dragiev has studied these rosters and has taken into account that Team World features Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, who will likely be the best overall player on the floor.
Originally from Cameroon, Embiid is developing into one of the best big men in the NBA, averaging 23.7 points and 11.1 rebounds. He gives Team World a huge boost and is one of the biggest reasons it is favored in the Rising Stars Challenge 2018.
But just because Team World may have the best player in this game doesn't mean that Team USA will lose by five points or more.
Team USA features plenty of hot-shooting, athletic players who will look to get the ball up and down the court and turn this into a fast-paced contest.
They will be without Lonzo Ball (knee), but the Americans will have young Lakers stars Kyle Kuzma and Brandon Ingram, both of whom will be playing on their home floor.
Teaming them up with the likes of Jaylen Brown of the Celtics, Smith Jr. of the Mavericks and Kris Dunn of the Bulls should give Team USA the overall talent to keep this one competitive or pull off the upset.
Dragiev has evaluated all of these circumstances and has found an X-factor that gives a strong clue to which side you should back. He's sharing what that is, and his point-spread pick, only over at SportsLine.
So what side do you need to be all over when Team USA plays Team World in the Rising Stars Challenge? Visit SportsLine now to find out what the x-factor for this matchup will be and which Rising Stars Challenge team you should back, all from an expert on a blistering 27-13 run on his NBA picks.
-
NBA Dunk Contest 2018: How to watch
The 33rd edition of the Dunk Contest will take place Saturday night at All-Star Weekend
-
Players with most to gain at AS Weekend
All-Star Weekend can be much more than just a show for some players
-
How to watch NBA All-Star weekend events
Here's how to take in all the action from 2018 All-Star Weekend
-
Kerr speaks out on Florida shooting
Kerr spoke on Wednesday's tragedy before the Warriors' game against the Trail Blazers
-
Isaiah Thomas, Rajon Rondo ejected
After one Rondo forearm and lots of jawing both ways, the refs weren't having it
-
NBA Wednesday scores, highlights, news
We have all the scores, top plays and news from Wednesday's NBA action
Add a Comment