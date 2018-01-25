2018 NBA Rising Stars Challenge rosters: Big presence for Lakers and 76ers

The 2018 NBA Rising Stars Challenge is certainly going to be interesting this season. The Rookie-Sophomore event has been through a lot of different changes over the years, but the talent pool for this season's feels especially deep. There are a lot of great rookies this season and they're prominently featured in the event.

Along with the rookies is of course a handful of awesome sophomores too. Just like last season the teams are set up as Team USA versus Team World, which not only is a fun way to present the game, but it gives the NBA a chance to show just how far the game of basketball has come internationally. Now more than ever the game is global and the Rising Stars event is a great way to show it to fans.

While the player pool is full of awesome names there are a few who got snubbed for the event. Milos Teodosic of the Clippers would have been fun to see in an event like this, but he's also not the same kind of rookie as his peers. The 30-year-old guard spent a long time playing in Europe before he reached the United States. OG Anunoby, who has started 33 games for the Raptors this season, has been a pretty good rookie as well and would have been fun to see.

It's also noticeable that both the Lakers and 76ers will have a large presence at this game. Each team has three players representing their franchises. The Kings, Bulls and Celtics all have two participants as well with every one else being the only representative of their franchises.

All of that said, here are the 2018 Rising Stars Challenge Participants.

Team USA

Team World