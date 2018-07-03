2018 WNBA Power Rankings: Maya Moore's red-hot Minnesota Lynx are back on top

Should we talk about the Minnesota Lynx? Let's talk about the Minnesota Lynx. In 2016, they went 28-6, finishing with the best record in the league. Last season, they were once again the No. 1 seed, going 27-7 before winning the title. So when they went 3-6 to start this campaign, it came as a shock to, well, pretty much everyone.

No one thought they were actually going to miss the playoffs or anything, but it did seem to signal that the title race could be wide open after two straight Sparks-Lynx matchups. Well, not so fast. Since those disappointing first nine games, the Lynx have run off seven wins in a row, vaulting themselves back into a tie for fourth place at 10-6 and reminding everyone that even if they're "old," they can still play.

In what shouldn't come as much of a surprise, it's been Maya Moore leading the turnaround. The 2014 MVP has been playing like she wants another of those trophies. Over the winning streak, Moore is averaging 24.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game, while shooting over 40 percent from 3-point land.

Along with Moore stepping up, the Lynx have figured things out on the defensive end. Unfortunately, because the WNBA's public facing stats system does not have all the features of the NBA's -- which is a little ridiculous, by the way -- it's not really possible to figure out what the Lynx's defensive rating was like over the first nine games, but during their winning streak they've been locking teams up. They're allowing just 95.4 points per 100 possessions, which is pretty much right in line with where they've been over the past few years.

1. Minnesota Lynx (10-6) -- Up 4

2. Seattle Storm (12-5) -- No movement

Facing a brutal week with games against the Lynx, Sparks and Sun, the Storm proved they are for real this season by going 2-1 to improve their record to 12-5 on the season -- good for second place. They also now have the best net rating in the league at plus-8.9 points per 100 possessions.

3. Phoenix Mercury (13-5) -- No movement

The good news? Three straight wins have the Mercury temporarily in first place at 13-5. The bad news? Starting power forward and key defensive cog Sancho Lyttle has been ruled out for the season with a torn ACL.

4. Los Angeles Sparks (12-5) -- Down 3

As with any team that's been to two straight Finals and is expected to be a title contender yet again, the Sparks have some nights in the regular season where they just look a little disinterested, a little uninspired. Anyway, the point is, don't worry too much about random 16-point losses to the Aces.

5. Washington Mystics (10-6) -- Down 1

After two more wins this week -- one of which came thanks to her buzzer-beating 3-point -- the Mystics are now 9-3 with Elena Delle Donne in the lineup. Without her, they're just 1-3. That's pretty much all you need to know about the Mystics this season.

6. Atlanta Dream (8-8) -- Up 2

Not the best week for the Dream, as they went just 1-2, with their one win coming by just four points over the last-place Fever. It was interesting to see a few nice games from Imani McGee-Stafford. She averaged 14 points and five rebounds on 76 percent shooting after moving into the starting lineup in the last two games.

7. Connecticut Sun (9-7) -- Down 1

Another disappointing week for the Sun, as their struggles continue. Since June 13, they're only 2-6, with both of those wins coming against the last-place Fever. Yes, they desperately miss Alyssa Thomas, but her absence doesn't account for the inconsistency from other key players on the roster such as Jonquel Jones and Courtney Williams.

8. Dallas Wings (7-8) -- Down 1

The Wings have had a brutal schedule lately, but even though it's resulted in four losses in their last six outings, they should take solace in the fact that only one of those losses was uncompetitive. With the Sky, Fever and Liberty coming up this week, they should be able to rack up some wins.

9. Las Vegas Aces (6-12) -- No movement

Some nice individual moments for the young Aces this week. Kayla McBride dropped a career-high 38 against the Wings, A'ja Wilson recorded a 22-point, 15-rebound, eight-assist, three-block performance in the same game, and Kelsey Plum had arguably the best game of her career with 14 points, nine rebounds and five assists in a win over the first-place Sparks. Plus, Moriah Jefferson made her season debut following knee surgery.

10. Chicago Sky (6-10) -- Up 1

What a week for Diamond DeShields. After a strong start to her rookie season, she had a rough stretch early this month. But that appears to be behind her, as she averaged 19 points and seven rebounds over three games this week -- including two wins. She's now up to third in scoring among rookies at 13.6 points per game.

11. New York Liberty (5-11) -- Down 1

The Liberty were plenty competitive this week, but two of those games were against the Sky, so it's hard to put too much stock in those performances. And besides, they still only went 1-2 this week, which isn't going to get it done. Unlike last season, this group doesn't seem to have a 10-game winning streak in them to save the season.

12. Indiana Fever (1-16) -- No movement

Halfway through their schedule now, the Fever are still stuck on just one win. Which, unfortunately, means it's almost time to start talking about the potential for a historically poor record. The worst record of all-time currently belongs to the Tulsa Shock, who went 3-31 back in 2011.