2019-20 NBA GM survey: Executives peg Giannis as MVP, Clippers as likely champions

The annual NBA GM survey is officially here. The questionnaire, filled out by the top executives of all 30 NBA teams, seeks to answer a variety of questions ranging from actual predictions such as who will win the MVP award and the championship to more subjective superlatives like which team has the best young core.

Two big winners stood out in Thursday's results. The first is Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. He was picked as the likely MVP winner by 52 percent of voters, was chosen as the top pick to start a franchise with by 86 percent of those polled, and received votes in 13 separate categories. Among players, he dominated the survey.

But among teams? The Los Angeles Clippers were the big winners. They were picked as the likely NBA champions by 46 percent of voters. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George each received votes in a number of different categories, with Leonard coming out on top as the best defensive player in the NBA and the biggest offseason acquisition, while Doc Rivers received votes for best coach in the NBA.

The team on the rise, according to the GMs, is the New Orleans Pelicans. Their young core was voted as the best in the NBA by 28 percent of voters. Meanwhile, Zion Williamson not only ran away with Rookie of the Year voting, but was also named the league's most athletic player by the GMs.

The GM survey is hardly immutable. After all, not a single GM picked the Toronto Raptors to win last year's championship, but they pulled it off, thanks in large part to Leonard's dominance. But it is a meaningful snapshot of what the league's decision-makers expect coming into the season. It is proof that when something like Toronto winning a championship happens, the league is just as surprised as the rest of us.