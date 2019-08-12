2019-20 NBA schedule release: Schedule, times, odds for opening night, Christmas Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day
The full NBA schedule for the 2019-20 season was officially released on Monday
The NBA officially announced the full schedule for the 2019-20 season on Monday and, as usual, there's a ton of action slated for the league's marquee dates: opening night, Christmas Day, and Martin Luther King Jr. day. Each season, the league uses those dates as showcases for some of the most exciting players and teams, and the 2019-20 campaign will be no different.
The '19-20 NBA season will open on October 22 with a pair of extremely intriguing match-ups, while Christmas Day boasts a five-game slate headlined by several title contenders. The league will also go all out on MLK Day in January, as 28 of the 30 teams will be in action, including four nationally-televised games over the course of the day.
There's a lot of action to keep track of, but we've got you covered. Here's everything you need to know about the NBA's games on marquee dates.
Opening night, October 22
*All times Eastern, odds via Westgate Superbook
- New Orleans Pelicans vs. Toronto Raptors, 8 p.m. -- Scotiabank Arena, Toronto TV: TNT Odds: Raptors -5.5
- Los Angeles Lakers vs. Los Angeles Clippers, 10:30 p.m. -- Staples Center, Los Angeles TV: TNT Odds: Clippers -2
Christmas Day, December 25
- Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors, 12 p.m. -- Scotiabank Arena, Toronto TV: ESPN Odds: Raptors -2
- Milwaukee Bucks vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 2:30 p.m. -- Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia TV: ABC Odds: 76ers -3.5
- Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors, 5 p.m. -- Chase Center, San Francisco TV: ABC Odds: Nuggets -8.5
- Los Angeles Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 8 p.m. -- Staples Center, Los Angeles TV: ABC Odds: Pick 'em
- New Orleans Pelicans vs. Denver Nuggets, 10:30 p.m. -- Pepsi Center, Denver TV: ESPN Odds: Pick 'em
Martin Luther King Jr. Day, January 20
- Detroit Pistons vs. Washington Wizards, 2 p.m. -- Capital One Arena, Washington D.C. TV: Local
- Toronto Raptors vs. Atlanta Hawks, 2:30 p.m. -- State Farm Arena, Atlanta TV: NBA TV
- Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets, 3 p.m. -- Barclays Center, Brooklyn TV: Local
- Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets, 5 p.m. -- Spectrum Center, Charlotte TV: Local
- New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, 5 p.m. -- Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland TV: Local
- Sacramento Kings vs. Miami Heat, 5 p.m. --AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami TV: Local
- Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets, 5 p.m. -- Toyota Center, Houston TV: Local
- New Orleans Pelicans vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 5 p.m. --FedExForum, Memphis TV: TNT
- Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 5 p.m. -- Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee TV: Local
- Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics, 7:30 p.m. -- TD Garden, Boston TV: TNT
- Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m. -- Target Center, Minnesota TV: Local
- San Antonio Spurs vs. Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m. -- Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix TV: Local
- Indiana Pacers vs Utah Jazz, 9 p.m. --Vivint Smart Home Arena, Utah TV: Local
- Golden State Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers, 10 p.m. --Moda Center, Portland TV: TNT
