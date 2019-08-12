2019-20 NBA schedule release: Schedule, times, odds for opening night, Christmas Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day

The NBA officially announced the full schedule for the 2019-20 season on Monday and, as usual, there's a ton of action slated for the league's marquee dates: opening night, Christmas Day, and Martin Luther King Jr. day. Each season, the league uses those dates as showcases for some of the most exciting players and teams, and the 2019-20 campaign will be no different.

The '19-20 NBA season will open on October 22 with a pair of extremely intriguing match-ups, while Christmas Day boasts a five-game slate headlined by several title contenders. The league will also go all out on MLK Day in January, as 28 of the 30 teams will be in action, including four nationally-televised games over the course of the day.

There's a lot of action to keep track of, but we've got you covered. Here's everything you need to know about the NBA's games on marquee dates.

Opening night, October 22

*All times Eastern, odds via Westgate Superbook

Christmas Day, December 25

Martin Luther King Jr. Day, January 20