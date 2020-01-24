2019-20 NBA Trade Tracker: Hawks bring back Jeff Teague; Blazers acquire Trevor Ariza; Mavs add Cauley-Stein
We've got you covered with every deal that transpires this season as we approach the Feb. 6 trade deadline
The NBA's trade deadline is Feb. 6 at 3 p.m. ET. In between now and then, feel free to speculate wildly about who is on the trade block, study the minutiae of the collective bargaining agreement and dream up ridiculously one-sided deals involving your favorite team. This trade tracker will be continually updated with completed trades.
Below each transaction here, there will be links to our coverage. And if you're interested in a comprehensive list of players who might be traded, we have you covered.
Remember, friends: Always protect your draft picks.
Trades during 2019-20 NBA season:
Jan. 24
Jan. 21
|1
|Acquired: Kent Bazemore, Anthony Tolliver, Trail Blazers' 2024 second-round pick, Trail Blazers' 2025 second-round pick
|2
|Acquired: Trevor Ariza, Caleb Swanigan, Wenyen Gabriel
Trade Grades: Who won the deal?
Jan. 16
Trade Grades: Who won the deal?
Dec. 23
|1
|Acquired: Jordan Clarkson
|2
|Acquired: Dante Exum, Spurs' 2022 second-round pick, Warriors' 2023 second-round pick
Trade Grades: Who won the deal?
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Report: Mavs get Willie Cauley-Stein
The Mavericks have replaced Dwight Powell with a similar player
-
Top Picks: NBA best bets for Friday
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
Melo hits three with fan encouragement
The Blazers forward needed the help from someone in the crowd to get the ball
-
Report: Thunder trade Patton to Mavs
This move sets up another addition for the Mavericks through free agency or trade
-
Rookie Rankings: Zion's debut worth wait
Williamson was sidelined for three months after tearing his meniscus
-
NBA DFS advice, best Jan. 24 lineups
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Pelicans vs. Spurs: Zion makes NBA debut
Last year's No. 1 overall pick put on a show to close his NBA debut
-
Live updates: Celtics vs. Lakers
Boston bounced back from a three-game losing streak to dominate the Lakers on Monday night