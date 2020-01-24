2019-20 NBA Trade Tracker: Hawks bring back Jeff Teague; Blazers acquire Trevor Ariza; Mavs add Cauley-Stein

The NBA's trade deadline is Feb. 6 at 3 p.m. ET. In between now and then, feel free to speculate wildly about who is on the trade block, study the minutiae of the collective bargaining agreement and dream up ridiculously one-sided deals involving your favorite team. This trade tracker will be continually updated with completed trades.

Below each transaction here, there will be links to our coverage. And if you're interested in a comprehensive list of players who might be traded, we have you covered.

Remember, friends: Always protect your draft picks.

Trades during 2019-20 NBA season:

Jan. 24

Jan. 21

Trade Grades: Who won the deal?

Jan. 16

Trade Grades: Who won the deal?

Dec. 23

Trade Grades: Who won the deal?