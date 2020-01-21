2019-20 NBA Trade Tracker: Hawks bring back Jeff Teague; Trail Blazers acquire Trevor Ariza

We've got you covered with every deal that transpires this season as we approach the Feb. 6 trade deadline

The NBA's trade deadline is Feb. 6 at 3 p.m. ET. In between now and then, feel free to speculate wildly about who is on the trade block, study the minutiae of the collective bargaining agreement and dream up ridiculously one-sided deals involving your favorite team. This trade tracker will be continually updated with completed trades. 

Below each transaction here, there will be links to our coverage. And if you're interested in a comprehensive list of players who might be traded, we have you covered.

Remember, friends: Always protect your draft picks. 

Trades during 2019-20 NBA season:

Jan. 21 

1
Acquired: Kent Bazemore, Anthony Tolliver, Trail Blazers' 2024 second-round pick, Trail Blazers' 2025 second-round pick
2
Acquired: Trevor Ariza, Caleb Swanigan, Wenyen Gabriel

Trade Grades: Who won the deal?

Jan. 16 

1
Acquired: Jeff Teague, Treveon Graham
2
Acquired: Allen Crabbe

Trade Grades: Who won the deal?

Dec. 23

1
Acquired: Jordan Clarkson
2
Acquired: Dante Exum, Spurs' 2022 second-round pick, Warriors' 2023 second-round pick

Trade Grades: Who won the deal?

CBS Sports Writer

James Herbert is somewhat fond of basketball, feature writing and understatements. A former season-ticket holder for the expansion Toronto Raptors, Herbert does not think the NBA was better back in the... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories