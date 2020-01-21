2019-20 NBA Trade Tracker: Hawks bring back Jeff Teague; Trail Blazers acquire Trevor Ariza
We've got you covered with every deal that transpires this season as we approach the Feb. 6 trade deadline
The NBA's trade deadline is Feb. 6 at 3 p.m. ET. In between now and then, feel free to speculate wildly about who is on the trade block, study the minutiae of the collective bargaining agreement and dream up ridiculously one-sided deals involving your favorite team. This trade tracker will be continually updated with completed trades.
Below each transaction here, there will be links to our coverage. And if you're interested in a comprehensive list of players who might be traded, we have you covered.
Remember, friends: Always protect your draft picks.
Trades during 2019-20 NBA season:
Jan. 21
|1
|Acquired: Kent Bazemore, Anthony Tolliver, Trail Blazers' 2024 second-round pick, Trail Blazers' 2025 second-round pick
|2
|Acquired: Trevor Ariza, Caleb Swanigan, Wenyen Gabriel
Trade Grades: Who won the deal?
Jan. 16
Trade Grades: Who won the deal?
Dec. 23
|1
|Acquired: Jordan Clarkson
|2
|Acquired: Dante Exum, Spurs' 2022 second-round pick, Warriors' 2023 second-round pick
Trade Grades: Who won the deal?
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Lillard hangs career-high 61 on Warriors
Portland is just two games out of a playoff spot but it has a murderous schedule coming up
-
Report: Lakers, 76ers interested in Rose
Plenty of contenders are considering a run at the rejuvenated MVP
-
Kyrie now dealing with tight hamstring
A tight hamstring is the latest injury this season to sideline Irving, whose next game is Thursday...
-
Best-case trade-deadline scenarios: East
What would a dream trade deadline look like for the best teams in the East?
-
NBA DFS advice, top Jan. 21 lineups
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Mavericks vs. Clippers odds, picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Tuesday's Mavericks vs. Clippers matchup 10,000...
-
Live updates: Celtics vs. Lakers
Boston bounced back from a three-game losing streak to dominate the Lakers on Monday night
-
Simmons leads Sixers past Nets
Simmons and Co. pull out the road win against the Nets