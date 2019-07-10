2019-20 NBA win totals, odds, predictions: Advanced computer model picks over 46.5 wins for Indiana Pacers

Following one of most memorable free agency periods in NBA history, revamped rosters across the league are starting to take shape. Stars like Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant, Kemba Walker, Anthony Davis and Paul George will all be suiting up for new teams next season. A top-heavy draft also will impact the fortunes of several clubs as a handful of rookies are expected to make an immediate impact. Oddsmakers and analysts alike have followed every move and adjusted their NBA predictions for win totals accordingly, with major changes already in the books. Before you make any NBA picks on 2019-20 season win totals, see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model has followed every offseason move and diligently dissected the roster of every NBA club. This model crushed its top-rated NBA picks last season, returning over $3,000 in profit to $100 players. Anyone who followed it finished way up.

Now, the model has crunched the numbers for the 2019-20 NBA season and found major discrepancies between its forecast and those posted at sportsbooks.

The model is aware of the landing spot for everyone from Durant to those signing for league minimums and the impacts these transactions will have on teams' fortunes. It also had adjusted its projections for teams that landed prized rookies like top overall pick Zion Williamson (New Orleans) and second pick Ja Morant (Memphis).

We can tell you the model says the Indiana Pacers will crush their posted sportsbook win total of 46.5 victories by amassing at least 55.

The model is well aware that the Pacers are among several teams that will field a significantly different lineup than the one that managed a 48-34 record last season and earned the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Many observers believe Indiana landed a major coup when it signed free agent point guard Malcolm Brogdon from the Milwaukee Bucks. Brogdon is seen as a rising star and was acquired to make a formidable backcourt alongside Victor Oladipo, who missed much of the 2018-19 season with a quad injury.

Adding Brogdon also will help compensate for the loss of veteran point guard Darren Collison, who retired as opposed to seeking a new contract. The Pacers added backcourt depth with the addition of hard-nosed T.J. McConnell.

Indiana was a dealt a blow when it lost Bojan Bogdanovic to the Utah Jazz. He averaged 18.0 points on 49.7 percent shooting last season. The Pacers also bid farewell to veterans Cory Joseph and Thaddeus Young, both stalwarts on the defensive end.

But they helped their frontcourt depth with a draft-day trade with Phoenix for forward T.J. Warren, who posted averages of 18.0 points and 4.0 rebounds last season. They also signed versatile wing Jeremy Lamb, who put up 15.5 points and 5.5 boards per game for the Charlotte Hornets last year.

All told, the projection model is convinced the Pacers took a step forward and expects them to finish with seven more wins than they had last season.

