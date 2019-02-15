2019 All-Star Celebrity Game: Watch event online, streaming, TV, date, time, roster, rules

The 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend will tip off on Friday night, beginning with the All-Star Celebrity Game at the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte.

First introduced in 2003, this will be the 18th edition of the event. As always, it will feature two teams of celebrities, but this year there will be a little bit of a twist; the Home Team for the game is made up of stars with roots to the Carolinas. Additionally, each roster will feature a "hometown hero" for the first time as a way to honor "exemplary civilians."

Defending MVP Quavo, one-third of the rap group Migos, will have a chance to become just the third person to repeat as MVP of the Celebrity Game. The two others are NFL legend Terrell Owens and comedian Kevin Hart, who won at least a share of the award four years in a row from 2012-15.

Here's all the info you need to watch the first event of All-Star Weekend:

How to watch NBA All-Star Celebrity Game



Date: Friday, Feb. 15



Friday, Feb. 15 Time: 7 p.m. ET



7 p.m. ET Location: Bojangles' Coliseum -- Charlotte, North Carolina



Bojangles' Coliseum -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Streaming: WatchESPN.com or WatchESPN app

Rosters:

HOME TEAM:

Mike Colter ("Luke Cage" actor)



("Luke Cage" actor) Chris Daughtry (recording artist)



(recording artist) Terrence J (on-air host, actor)



(on-air host, actor) Famous Los (comedian, social media influencer)



(comedian, social media influencer) Dr. Oz (television personality)



(television personality) Rapsody (rapper, recording artist)



(rapper, recording artist) Bo Rinehart (NEEDTOBREATHE vocalist and musician)



(NEEDTOBREATHE vocalist and musician) JB Smoove (actor, comedian)



(actor, comedian) Steve Smith (NFL great)



(NFL great) A'ja Wilson (2018 WNBA Rookie of the Year)



(2018 WNBA Rookie of the Year) Jay Williams (ESPN college basketball analyst)



(ESPN college basketball analyst) Jason Weinmann (hometown hero)



AWAY TEAM:

Ronnie 2K (Director of Influencer Marketing, 2K Sports)



(Director of Influencer Marketing, 2K Sports) Ray Allen (Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer)



(Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer) AJ Buckley ("SEAL Team" actor)



("SEAL Team" actor) Bad Bunny (recording artist)



(recording artist) Stefanie Dolson (WNBA's Chicago Sky center)



(WNBA's Chicago Sky center) Marc Lasry (co-owner, Milwaukee Bucks)



(co-owner, Milwaukee Bucks) Hasan Minhaj (actor, comedian, host of Netflix's Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj)



(actor, comedian, host of Netflix's Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj) Quavo (rapper, recording artist)



(rapper, recording artist) Adam Ray (comedian, About Last Night podcast)



(comedian, About Last Night podcast) Amanda Seales (actor, comedian, recording artist)



(actor, comedian, recording artist) James Shaw Jr. (hometown hero)



(hometown hero) Brad Williams (comedian, About Last Night podcast)



Modified rules: