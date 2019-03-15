2019 BIG3 Basketball League: Gilbert Arenas, Joe Johnson, Josh Smith headline list of new players for third season
Ice Cube's BIG3 is expanding and loading up with ex-NBA players for its third season this summer
Co-founded by entertainment mogul Ice Cube, the BIG3 professional 3-on-3 basketball league is ramping up for its third season this summer by adding multiple ex-NBA players. The league has also introduced several changes aimed at broadening the league and the interest surrounding it, namely expanding the number of teams from eight to 12.
"Over the past two seasons it's become very clear that there is a huge appetite for the BIG3, not only with the fans, but with elite players as well," Ice Cube said. "In order to meet that growing interest, the league needs to expand and we are excited to be taking this important next step so early in our existence."
Below are the changes for the 2019 season, along with the list of players who have signed with the BIG3 or joined the draft pool. The deadline for players to sign with the BIG3 is March 19, and we'll continue to update this post as more names are announced.
Changes for 2019 season
- League will expand from eight to 12 teams.
- Games will take place on two nights per week instead of one.
- BIG3 will visit 18 cities in 2019, up from 10 in 2018.
- Eligibility age for players has been lowered to 27, with NBA or professional international basketball experience required.
New players signed with BIG3
- Kendrick Perkins
- Shannon Brown
- Gilbert Arenas
- Al Jefferson
- Joe Johnson
- Josh Smith
2019 BIG3 Draft Pool
- Daniel "Booby" Gibson
- Royce White
- C.J. Watson
- Steve Blake
- Will Bynum
- Lamar Odom
- Eddy Curry
- Carlos Arroyo
- Perry Jones III
- Eddie House
- Greg Oden
- Terrence Williams
- Johan Petro
- Josh Selby
- Craig Smith
- Shawne Williams
- Charlie Bell
- Rodney Carney
- Mike Taylor
- Franklin Session
- Julian Wright
- Stromile Swift
- Dusan Bulut
- Mario Chalmers
New coaches for 2019
- Lisa Leslie, Triplets (expansion team)
