2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup group standings, schedule: Team USA eyeing spot in 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo

The FIBA World Cup is set to begin on Aug. 31, and as the second-most prestigious basketball tournament in the world, it should qualify as appointment television for any fan of the game interested in international competition or the superstars who will comprise many of the rosters.

The tournament will take place in China, meaning games will be played at unusual hours for American viewers. So for the sake of clarity, let's dive into how the tournament works, when the games take place, and what the results will mean for these teams moving forward.

How to qualify for the Olympics through the FIBA World Cup

A total of 12 teams will participate in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. Japan is automatically qualified for the Summer Olympics as the host nation, leaving only 11 spots left to fill. Seven of those 11 spots will be filled in China at the 2019 FIBA World Cup. Here's how each region can qualify directly from the World Cup:

FIBA Europe: Two spots to best-ranked teams from the region

Two spots to best-ranked teams from the region FIBA Americas: Two spots to best-ranked teams from the region

Two spots to best-ranked teams from the region FIBA Africa: One spot to best-ranked team from the region

One spot to best-ranked team from the region FIBA Asia: One spot to best-ranked team from the region

One spot to best-ranked team from the region FIBA Oceania: One spot to best-ranked team from the region

Only four spots will remain available after the World Cup. Four teams will book their tickets to Tokyo at the FIBA World Olympic Qualifying Tournaments in July of 2020.

How to watch

For a specific look at the United States roster, click here. If you want to narrow down when Team USA is playing, click here for their schedule. Game times for the first round have been announced. Every game of the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China can be streamed live on ESPN+.

First round

The tournament begins with 32 teams divided into eight groups. Each team within each group plays one another once. When those games have been played, the top two teams from each group advance into the second group stage. If multiple teams are tied with identical records, then the first tiebreaker is their head-to-head record against one another in the tournament, and if that doesn't settle the tie, then point differential against one another, followed by overall point differential, are used next.

Group A standings and schedule

TEAM W L PD PTS Ivory Coast 0 0 0 0 Poland 0 0 0 0 Venezuela 0 0 0 0 China 0 0 0 0

(All times are U.S./Eastern)

Saturday, Aug. 31

Poland vs. Venezuela, 4 a.m.

Ivory Coast vs. China, 8 a.m.

Monday, Sept. 2

Venezuela vs. Ivory Coast, 4 a.m.

China vs. Poland, 8 a.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 4

Ivory Coast vs. Poland, 4 a.m.

Venezuela vs. China, 8 a.m.

Group B standings and schedule

TEAM W L PD PTS Russia 0 0 0 0 Argentina 0 0 0 0 South Korea 0 0 0 0 Nigeria 0 0 0 0

(All times are U.S./Eastern)

Saturday, Aug. 31

Russia vs. Nigeria, 4:30 a.m.

Argentina vs. South Korea, 8:30 a.m.



Monday, Sept. 2

Nigeria vs. Argentina, 4:30 a.m.

South Korea vs. Russia, 8:30 a.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 4

South Korea vs. Nigeria, 4:30 a.m.

Russia vs. Argentina, 8:30 a.m.



Group C standings and schedule

TEAM W L PD PTS Spain 0 0 0 0 Iran 0 0 0 0 Puerto Rico 0 0 0 0 Tunisia 0 0 0 0

(All times are U.S./Eastern)

Saturday, Aug. 31

Iran vs. Puerto Rico, 4:30 a.m.

Spain vs. Tunisia, 8:30 a.m.



Monday, Sept. 2

Tunisia vs. Iran, 4:30 a.m.

Puerto Rico vs. Spain, 8:30 a.m.



Wednesday, Sept. 4

Puerto Rico vs. Tunisia, 4:30 a.m.

Spain vs. Iran, 8:30 a.m.



Group D standings and schedule

TEAM W L PD PTS Angola 0 0 0 0 Phillipines 0 0 0 0 Italy 0 0 0 0 Serbia 0 0 0 0

(All times are U.S./Eastern)

Saturday, Aug. 31

Angola vs. Serbia, 3:30 a.m.

Philippines vs. Italy, 7:30 a.m.

Monday, Sept. 2

Italy vs. Angola, 3:30 a.m.

Serbia vs. Philippines, 7:30 a.m.



Wednesday, Sept. 4

Angola vs. Philippines, 3:30 a.m.

Italy vs. Serbia, 7:30 a.m.



Group E standings and schedule

TEAM W L PD PTS United States 0 0 0 0 Turkey 0 0 0 0 Czech Republic 0 0 0 0 Japan 0 0 0 0

(All times are U.S./Eastern)

Sunday, Sept. 1

Turkey vs. Japan, 4:30 a.m.

United States vs. Czech Republic, 8:30 a.m.



Tuesday, Sept. 3

Japan vs. Czech Republic, 4:30 a.m.

United States vs. Turkey, 8:30 a.m.



Thursday, Sept. 5

Turkey vs. Czech Republic, 4:30 a.m.

United States vs. Japan, 8:30 a.m.



Group F standings and schedule

TEAM W L PD PTS Greece 0 0 0 0 New Zealand 0 0 0 0 Brazil 0 0 0 0 Montenegro 0 0 0 0

(All times are U.S./Eastern)

Sunday, Sept. 1

New Zealand vs. Brazil, 4 a.m.

Greece vs. Montenegro, 8 a.m.



Tuesday, Sept. 3

Montenegro vs. New Zealand, 4 a.m.

Brazil vs. Greece, 8 a.m.

Thursday, Sept. 5

Brazil vs. Montenegro, 4 a.m.

Greece vs. New Zealand, 8 a.m.

Group G standings and schedule

TEAM W L PD PTS Dominican Republic 0 0 0 0 France 0 0 0 0 Germany 0 0 0 0 Jordan 0 0 0 0

(All times are U.S./Eastern)

Sunday, Sept. 1

Dominican Republic vs. Jordan, 4:30 a.m.

France vs. Germany, 8:30 a.m.



Tuesday, Sept. 3

Germany vs. Dominican Republic, 4:30 a.m.

Jordan vs. France, 8:30 a.m.

Thursday, Sept. 5

Germany vs. Jordan, 4:30 a.m.

Dominican Republic vs. France, 8:30 a.m.

Group H standings and schedule

TEAM W L PD PTS Canada 0 0 0 0 Senegal 0 0 0 0 Lithuania 0 0 0 0 Australia 0 0 0 0

(All times are U.S./Eastern)

Sunday, Sept. 1

Canada vs. Australia, 3:30 a.m.

Senegal vs. Lithuania, 7:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 3

Australia vs. Senegal, 3:30 a.m.

Lithuania vs. Canada, 7:30 a.m.

Thursday, Sept. 5

Canada vs. Senegal, 3:30 a.m.

Lithuania vs. Australia, 7:30 a.m.



Second round

The groups for the second group stage are determined by the results for the first round. The top two teams from Groups A and B share Group I, Groups C and D share group J, Groups E and F share group K and Groups G and H share Group L. Once the groupings have been determined, each team plays the three other teams in its new group once. The top two teams from each new group advance to the single-elimination knockout stage.

Group I standings and schedule

TEAM W L PD PTS A1 0 0 0 0 A2 0 0 0 0 B1 0 0 0 0 B2 0 0 0 0

(All times are U.S./Eastern)

Friday, Sept. 6

A1 vs. B2

B1 vs. A2

Sunday, Sept. 8

A2 vs. B2

A1 vs. B1

Group J standings and schedule

TEAM W L PD PTS C1 0 0 0 0 C2 0 0 0 0 D1 0 0 0 0 D2 0 0 0 0

(All times are U.S./Eastern)

Friday, Sept. 6

C1 vs. D2

D1 vs. C2

Sunday, Sept. 8

C2 vs. D2

C1 vs. D1

Group K standings and schedule

TEAM W L PD PTS E1 0 0 0 0 E2 0 0 0 0 F1 0 0 0 0 F2 0 0 0 0

(All times are U.S./Eastern)

Saturday, Sept. 7

E1 vs. F2

F1 vs. E2

Monday, Sept. 9

E2 vs. F2

E1 vs. F1

Group L standings and schedule

TEAM W L PD PTS G1 0 0 0 0 G2 0 0 0 0 H1 0 0 0 0 H2 0 0 0 0

(All times are U.S./Eastern)

Saturday, Sept. 7

G1 vs. H2

H1 vs. G2

Monday, Sept. 9

G2 vs. H2

G1 vs. H1

Quarterfinals



Tuesday, Sept. 10

I1 vs. J2

J1 vs. I2

Wednesday, Sept. 11

K1 vs. L2

L1 vs. K2

Consolation games

Thursday, Sept. 12

QF1 loser vs. QF2 loser

QF3 loser vs. QF4 loser

Semifinal

Friday, Sept. 13

I1/J2 vs. K1/L2

J1/I2 vs. L1/K2

Bronze-medal game

Saturday, Sept. 14

SF1 loser vs. SF2 loser

Gold-medal game

Sunday, Sept. 15

SF1 winner vs. SF2 winner