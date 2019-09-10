2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup group standings, schedule: Team USA prepares for quarterfinal action
Keep track of all the group standings of the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China
The 2019 FIBA World Cup is barreling toward the finish line as the quarterfinals are officially underway, and as the second-most prestigious international basketball tournament in the world, it should qualify as appointment viewing for any fan of the game interested in worldwide competition or the superstars who will comprise most of the rosters.
This year, the tournament takes place in China, which means that games are being played at unusual hours for American viewers. So for the sake of clarity, let's dive into how the tournament works, when the games will be played, and what the results will mean for these teams moving forward.
How to qualify for 2020 Olympics through FIBA World Cup
A total of 12 teams will participate in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. Japan is automatically qualified for the Summer Olympics as the host nation, leaving only 11 spots left to fill. Seven of those 11 spots will be filled in China at the 2019 FIBA World Cup. Here's how each region can qualify directly from the World Cup:
- FIBA Europe: Two spots to best-ranked teams from the region. (Spain, Serbia, France, Poland and the Czech Republic are eligible for these spots.)
- FIBA Americas: Two spots to best-ranked teams from the region. (Team USA and Argentina have earned these spots.)
- FIBA Africa: One spot to best-ranked team from the region. (Nigeria has earned this spot.)
- FIBA Asia: One spot to best-ranked team from the region. (Iran has earned this spot.)
- FIBA Oceania: One spot to best-ranked team from the region. (Australia has earned this spot.)
Only four spots will remain available after the World Cup. Four teams will book their tickets to Tokyo at the FIBA World Olympic Qualifying Tournaments in July of 2020.
How to watch
For a specific look at the United States roster, click here. If you want to narrow down when Team USA is playing, click here for their schedule. Game times for the first round have been announced. Every game of the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China can be streamed live on ESPN+.
Quarterfinals
From this point onward, the World Cup is a single-elimination tournament. Once a team loses, it is out, though it can still qualify for Olympic bids through third- and fifth-place games depending on the performance of other teams in its region.
(All times are U.S./Eastern)
Tuesday, Sept. 10
- Argentina 97, Serbia 87
- Spain 90, Poland 78
Wednesday, Sept. 11
- USA vs. France, 7 a.m.
- Australia vs. Czech Republic, 7 a.m.
Consolation Games
Thursday, Sept. 12
- QF1 loser vs. QF2 loser
- QF3 loser vs. QF4 loser
Saturday, Sept. 14
- Consolation G1 winner vs. Consolation G2 winner
- Consolation G1 loser vs. Consolation G2 loser
Semifinal
Friday, Sept. 13
- QF1 winner vs. QF2 winner
- QF3 winner vs. QF4 winner
Bronze-Medal Game
Sunday, Sept. 15
- SF1 loser vs. SF2 loser
Gold-Medal Game
Sunday, SEPT. 15
- SM1 winner vs. SM2 winner
Second-round results
The groups for the second group stage are determined by the results for the first round. The top two teams from Groups A and B share Group I, Groups C and D share group J, Groups E and F share group K and Groups G and H share Group L. Once the groupings have been determined, each team plays the two teams in their group that they have not yet faced once. The top two teams from each new group advance to the single-elimination knockout stage.
Group I standings and schedule
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PD
|PTS
Argentina
5
0
93
10
Poland
4
1
10
9
Russia
3
2
15
8
Venezuela
2
3
-11
7
(All times are U.S./Eastern)
Friday, Sept. 6
Argentina 87, Venezuela 67
Poland 79, Russia 74
Sunday, Sept. 8
Argentina 91, Poland 65
Russia 69, Venezuela 60
Group J standings and schedule
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PD
|PTS
Spain
5
0
76
10
Serbia
4
1
151
9
Italy
3
2
60
8
Puerto Rico
2
2
-53
7
(All times are U.S./Eastern)
Friday, Sept. 6
Serbia 90, Puerto Rico 47
Spain 67, Italy 60
Sunday, Sept. 8
Italy 94, Puerto Rico 89
Spain 81, Serbia 69
Group K standings and schedule
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PD
|PTS
USA
5
0
91
10
Czech Republic
3
2
22
8
Greece
3
2
21
8
| Brazil
3
2
-18
8
(All times are U.S./Eastern)
Saturday, Sept. 7
Czech Republic 93, Brazil 71
USA 69, Greece 53
Monday, Sept. 9
Greece 84, Czech Republic 77
USA 89, Brazil 73
Group L standings and schedule
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PD
|PTS
Australia
5
0
42
10
France
4
1
78
9
Lithuania
3
2
88
8
Dominican Republic
2
3
-53
7
(All times are U.S./Eastern)
Saturday, Sept. 7
France 78, Lithuania 75
Australia 82, Dominican Republic 76
Monday, Sept. 9
Australia 100, France 98
Lithuania 74, Dominican Republic 55
First-round results
The tournament began with 32 teams divided into eight groups. Each team within each group played each other once. The top two teams from each group advanced into the second group stage. If multiple teams finish tied with identical records, then the first tiebreaker is their head-to-head record against one another in the tournament, and if that doesn't settle the tie, then point differential against one another, followed by overall point differential, are used next.
Group A standings and schedule
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PD
|PTS
Poland
3
0
31
6
China
1
2
-1
4
Venezuela
2
1
18
5
Ivory Coast
0
3
-48
3
(All times are U.S./Eastern)
Saturday, Aug. 31
Poland 80, Venezuela 69
China 70, Ivory Coast 55
Monday, Sept. 2
Venezuela 87, Ivory Coast 71
Poland 79, China 76
Wednesday, Sept. 4
Poland 80, Ivory Coast 63
Venezuela 72, China 59
Group B standings and schedule
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PD
|PTS
Argentina
3
0
47
6
Russia
2
1
11
5
Nigeria
1
2
24
4
South Korea
0
3
-82
3
(All times are U.S./Eastern)
Saturday, Aug. 31
Russia 82, Nigeria 77
Argentina 95, South Korea 69
Monday, Sept. 2
Argentina 94, Nigeria 81
Russia 87, South Korea 73
Wednesday, Sept. 4
Nigeria 108, South Korea 66
Argentina 69, Russia 61
Group C standings and schedule
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PD
|PTS
Spain
3
0
57
6
Puerto Rico
2
1
-5
5
Tunisia
1
2
-30
4
Iran
0
3
-22
3
(All times are U.S./Eastern)
Saturday, Aug. 31
Puerto Rico 83, Iran 81
Spain 101, Tunisia 62
Monday, Sept. 2
Tunisia 79, Iran 67
Spain 73, Puerto Rico 63
Wednesday, Sept. 4
Puerto Rico 67, Tunisia 64
Spain 73, Iran 65
Group D standings and schedule
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PD
|PTS
Serbia
3
0
120
6
Italy
2
1
62
5
Angola
1
2
-74
4
Philippines
0
3
-108
3
(All times are U.S./Eastern)
Saturday, Aug. 31
Serbia 105, Angola 59
Italy 108, Philippines 62
Monday, Sept. 2
Italy 92, Angola 61
Serbia 126, Philippines 67
Wednesday, Sept. 4
Angola 84, Philippines 81
Serbia 92, Italy 77
Group E standings and schedule
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PD
|PTS
United States
3
0
75
6
Czech Republic
2
1
7
5
Turkey
1
1
3
4
Japan
0
2
-85
3
(All times are U.S./Eastern)
Sunday, Sept. 1
Turkey 86, Japan 67
United States 88, Czech Republic 67
Tuesday, Sept. 3
Czech Republic 89, Japan 76
United States 93, Turkey 92 (OT)
Thursday, Sept. 5
Czech Republic 91, Turkey 73
United States 98, Japan 45
Group F standings and schedule
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PD
|PTS
Brazil
3
0
20
6
Greece
2
1
30
5
New Zealand
1
2
-4
4
Montenegro
0
3
-46
3
(All times are U.S./Eastern)
Sunday, Sept. 1
Brazil 102, New Zealand 94
Greece 85, Montenegro, 60
Tuesday, Sept. 3
New Zealand 93, Montenegro 83
Brazil 79, Greece 78
Thursday, Sept. 5
Brazil 84, Montenegro 73
Greece 103, New Zealand 97
Group G standings and schedule
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PD
|PTS
France
3
0
77
6
Dominican Republic
2
1
-28
5
Germany
1
2
28
4
Jordan
0
3
-77
3
(All times are U.S./Eastern)
Sunday, Sept. 1
Dominican Republic 80, Jordan 76
France 78, Germany 74
Tuesday, Sept. 3
Dominican Republic 70, Germany 68
France 103, Jordan 64
Thursday, Sept. 5
Germany 96, Jordan 62
France 90, Dominican Republic 56
Group H standings and schedule
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PD
|PTS
Australia
3
0
34
6
Lithuania
2
1
72
5
Canada
1
2
-17
4
Senegal
0
3
-89
3
(All times are U.S./Eastern)
Sunday, Sept. 1
Australia 108, Canada 92
Lithuania 101, Senegal 47
Tuesday, Sept. 3
Australia 81, Senegal 68
Lithuania 92, Canada 69
Thursday, Sept. 5
Canada 82, Senegal 60
Australia 87, Lithuania 82
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Jordan pledges $1 mill to relief efforts
Michael Jordan said he is devastated by what the storm did to the island
-
2019 FIBA World Cup schedule, scores
Team USA is among the teams playing in the quarterfinal round
-
Kanter wins WWE 24/7 Championship
The former New York Knick had fun with the Madison Square Garden crowd
-
Report: Contenders will wait on Iguodala
The veteran forward wants a buyout, but the Grizzlies are not willing to give him one at this...
-
Cavs broadcaster Fred McLeod dies at 67
The Cavaliers and the entire NBA received some tragic news on Monday
-
Report: Grizzlies won't buy out Iguodala
Iguodala was traded to the Grizzlies earlier this offseason