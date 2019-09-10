2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup schedule, scores: Watch Team USA online, TV channel, live stream, start times, dates
Team USA will face off against France in the quarterfinal round on Wednesday morning
The 2019 FIBA World Cup in China provides a unique opportunity for the United States men's national team, which can become the first team to win three consecutive gold medals in the tournament's history after the Americans claimed gold in both 2010 and 2014.
The tournament, which was moved from 2018 to 2019 so that it wasn't held on the same year as the FIFA soccer World Cup, has major implications for all of the 32 countries involved, as it serves as qualification for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. There are seven teams -- two from the Americas, two from Europe and one each from the Africa, Asia and Oceania regions -- that will qualify for Tokyo based on their finish at the World Cup.
For a specific look at the United States roster, click here. If you want to narrow down when Team USA is playing, click here for their schedule. For a look at the group standings, click here.
Game times for the first round have been announced, and every game of the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China can be streamed live on ESPN+. In addition, Team USA's quarterfinal game (ESPN2), along with both semifinal games and the finals will be televised on the ESPN family of networks.
Below is the full schedule and final scores:
(All times are Eastern)
QUARTERFINALS
TUESDAY, SEPT. 10
- Argentina 97, Serbia, 87
- Spain 90, Poland, 78
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 11
- Team USA vs. France, 7 a.m. ET -- TV: ESPN2 | Streaming: ESPN +
- Australia vs. Czech Republic, 7 a.m. ET
CONSOLATION GAMES
THURSDAY, SEPT. 12
- QF1 loser vs. QF2 loser
- QF3 loser vs. QF4 loser
SATURDAY, SEPT. 14
- Consolation G1 winner vs. Consolation G2 winner
- Consolation G1 loser vs. Consolation G2 loser
SEMIFINAL
FRIDAY, SEPT. 13
- QF1 winner vs. QF2 winner
- QF3 winner vs. QF4 winner
BRONZE-MEDAL GAME
SUNDAY, SEPT. 15
- SF1 loser vs. SF2 loser
GOLD-MEDAL GAME
SUNDAY, SEPT. 15
- SM1 winner vs. SM2 winner
FIRST ROUND
SATURDAY, AUG. 31
- Serbia 105, Angola 59
- Poland 80, Venezuela 69
- Russia 82, Nigeria 77
- Puerto Rico 83, Iran 81
- Italy 108, Philippines 62
- China 70, Ivory Coast 55
- Argentina 95, South Korea 69
- Spain 101, Tunisia 62
SUNDAY, SEPT. 1
- United States 88, Czech Republic 67
- Australia 108, Canada 92
- Brazil 102, New Zealand 94
- Turkey 88, Japan 67
- Dominican Republic 80, Jordan 76
- Lithuania 101, Senegal 47
- Greece 85, Montenegro, 60
- France 78, Germany 74
MONDAY, SEPT. 2
- Italy 92, Angola 61
- Venezuela 87, Ivory Coast 71
- Argentina 94, Nigeria 81
- Tunisia 79, Iran 67
- Serbia 126, Philippines 67
- Poland 79, China 76
- Russia 87, Korea 73
- Spain 73, Puerto Rico 63
TUESDAY, SEPT. 3
- United States 93, Turkey 92 (OT)
- Australia 81, Senegal 68
- New Zealand 93, Montenegro 83
- Czech Republic 89, Japan 76
- Dominican Republic 70, Germany 68
- Lithuania 92, Canada 69
- Brazil 79, Greece 78
- France 103, Jordan 64
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 4
- Angola 84, Philippines 81
- Poland 80, Ivory Coast 63
- Nigeria 108, South Korea 66
- Puerto Rico 67, Tunisia 64
- Serbia 92, Italy 77
- Venezuela 72, China 59
- Argentina 69, Russia 61
- Spain 73, Iran 65
THURSDAY, SEPT. 5
- United States 98, Japan, 45
- Canada 82, Senegal 60
- Brazil 84, Montenegro 73
- Czech Republic 91, Turkey 73
- Germany 96, Jordan 62
- Australia 87, Lithuania 82
- Greece 103, New Zealand 97
- France 90, Dominican Republic 56
SECOND ROUND
FRIDAY, SEPT. 6
- Poland 79, Russia 74
- Nigeria 83, Ivory Coast 69
- Iran 71, Angola 62
- Serbia 90, Puerto Rico 47
- Argentina 87, Venezuela 67
- China 77, Korea 73
- Tunisia 86, Phillippines 67
- Spain 67, Italy 60
SATURDAY, SEPT. 7
- United States 69, Greece 53
- New Zealand 111, Japan 81
- Australia 82, Dominican Republic 76
- Canada 126, Jordan 71
- Czech Republic 93, Brazil 71
- Turkey 79, Montenegro 74
- France 78, Lithuania 75
- Germany 89, Senegal 78
SUNDAY, SEPT. 8
- Russia 69, Venezuela 60
- Korea 80, Ivory Coast 71
- Tunisia 86, Angola 84
- Italy 94, Puerto Rico 89
- Argentina 91, Poland 65
- Nigeria 86, China 73
- Iran 95, Philipinnes 75
- Spain 81, Serbia 69
MONDAY, SEPT. 9
- United States 89, Brazil 73
- Montenegro 80, Japan 65
- Lithuania 74, Dominican Republic 55
- Jordan 79, Senegal 77
- Greece 84, Czech Republic 77
- New Zealand 102, Turkey 101
- Germany 82, Canada 76
- Australia 100, France 98
-
