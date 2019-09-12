2019 FIBA World Cup group standings, schedule: Team USA eliminated by France in quarterfinals, lose again to Serbia

The 2019 FIBA World Cup is barreling toward the finish line as the semifinals are set to begin. Team USA is out of the running for medals after their elimination by France in the quarterfinals, and are now playing only for seventh place after another loss to Serbia, but even with the Americans out of the picture, the remaining games should qualify as appointment viewing for any fan of the game interested in worldwide competition or the superstars who will comprise most of the rosters. The Americans play one last time on Saturday against Poland, with the winner finishing seventh in the tournament.

Joining France in the semis are Argentina, Spain and Australia. The Argentines scored a shocking upset win of their own over Serbia in the quarterfinals, and will take on the French for a spot in the title game. Spain and Australia, meanwhile, will square off after they each cruised to double-digit wins in the quarters.

Of the four remaining countries, the last team to win it all was Spain back in 2006, when they defeated Greece. France and Australia have never won the competition, while Argentina were the inaugural champions way back in 1950.

This year, the tournament takes place in China, which means that games are being played at unusual hours for American viewers. So for the sake of clarity, let's dive into how the tournament works, when the games will be played, and what the results will mean for these teams moving forward.

How to qualify for 2020 Olympics through FIBA World Cup

A total of 12 teams will participate in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. Japan is automatically qualified for the Summer Olympics as the host nation, leaving only 11 spots left to fill. Seven of those 11 spots will be filled in China at the 2019 FIBA World Cup. Here's how each region can qualify directly from the World Cup:

FIBA Europe: Two spots to best-ranked teams from the region. (Spain and France have earned these spots.)

Two spots to best-ranked teams from the region. (Spain and France have earned these spots.) FIBA Americas: Two spots to best-ranked teams from the region. (Team USA and Argentina have earned these spots.)

Two spots to best-ranked teams from the region. (Team USA and Argentina have earned these spots.) FIBA Africa: One spot to best-ranked team from the region. (Nigeria has earned this spot.)

One spot to best-ranked team from the region. (Nigeria has earned this spot.) FIBA Asia: One spot to best-ranked team from the region. (Iran has earned this spot.)

One spot to best-ranked team from the region. (Iran has earned this spot.) FIBA Oceania: One spot to best-ranked team from the region. (Australia has earned this spot.)

Only four spots will remain available after the World Cup. Four teams will book their tickets to Tokyo at the FIBA World Olympic Qualifying Tournaments in July of 2020.

How to watch

For a specific look at the United States roster, click here. If you want to narrow down when Team USA is playing, click here for their schedule. Game times for the first round have been announced. Every game of the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China can be streamed live on ESPN+, and the semifinals and the finals will be televised on the ESPN family of networks.

Quarterfinals



From this point onward, the World Cup is a single-elimination tournament. Once a team loses, it is out, though it can still qualify for Olympic bids through third- and fifth-place games depending on the performance of other teams in its region.

(All times are U.S./Eastern)

Tuesday, Sept. 10

Argentina 97, Serbia 87

Spain 90, Poland 78

Wednesday, Sept. 11

France 89, Team USA 79

Australia 82, Czech Republic 70

Consolation Games

Thursday, Sept. 12

Serbia 94, Team USA 89

Czech Republic 94, Poland 84

Saturday, Sept. 14

Team USA vs. Poland, 4 a.m.

Serbia vs. Czech Republic, 8 a.m.

Semifinal

Friday, Sept. 13

Spain vs. Australia, 4 a.m. ET

Argentina vs. France 8 a.m. ET

Bronze-Medal Game

Sunday, Sept. 15

SF1 loser vs. SF2 loser

Gold-Medal Game

Sunday, SEPT. 15



SM1 winner vs. SM2 winner

Second-round results

The groups for the second group stage are determined by the results for the first round. The top two teams from Groups A and B share Group I, Groups C and D share group J, Groups E and F share group K and Groups G and H share Group L. Once the groupings have been determined, each team plays the two teams in their group that they have not yet faced once. The top two teams from each new group advance to the single-elimination knockout stage.

Group I standings and schedule

TEAM W L PD PTS Argentina 5 0 93 10 Poland 4 1 10 9 Russia 3 2 15 8 Venezuela 2 3 -11 7

(All times are U.S./Eastern)

Friday, Sept. 6

Argentina 87, Venezuela 67

Poland 79, Russia 74

Sunday, Sept. 8

Argentina 91, Poland 65

Russia 69, Venezuela 60

Group J standings and schedule

TEAM W L PD PTS Spain 5 0 76 10 Serbia 4 1 151 9 Italy 3 2 60 8 Puerto Rico 2 2 -53 7

(All times are U.S./Eastern)

Friday, Sept. 6

Serbia 90, Puerto Rico 47

Spain 67, Italy 60

Sunday, Sept. 8

Italy 94, Puerto Rico 89

Spain 81, Serbia 69

Group K standings and schedule

TEAM W L PD PTS USA 5 0 91 10 Czech Republic 3 2 22 8 Greece 3 2 21 8 Brazil

3 2 -18 8

(All times are U.S./Eastern)

Saturday, Sept. 7

Czech Republic 93, Brazil 71

USA 69, Greece 53

Monday, Sept. 9

Greece 84, Czech Republic 77

USA 89, Brazil 73

Group L standings and schedule

TEAM W L PD PTS Australia 5 0 42 10 France 4 1 78 9 Lithuania 3 2 88 8 Dominican Republic 2 3 -53 7

(All times are U.S./Eastern)

Saturday, Sept. 7

France 78, Lithuania 75

Australia 82, Dominican Republic 76

Monday, Sept. 9

Australia 100, France 98

Lithuania 74, Dominican Republic 55

First-round results

The tournament began with 32 teams divided into eight groups. Each team within each group played each other once. The top two teams from each group advanced into the second group stage. If multiple teams finish tied with identical records, then the first tiebreaker is their head-to-head record against one another in the tournament, and if that doesn't settle the tie, then point differential against one another, followed by overall point differential, are used next.

Group A standings and schedule

TEAM W L PD PTS Poland 3 0 31 6 China 1 2 -1 4 Venezuela 2 1 18 5 Ivory Coast 0 3 -48 3

(All times are U.S./Eastern)

Saturday, Aug. 31

Poland 80, Venezuela 69

China 70, Ivory Coast 55

Monday, Sept. 2

Venezuela 87, Ivory Coast 71

Poland 79, China 76

Wednesday, Sept. 4

Poland 80, Ivory Coast 63

Venezuela 72, China 59

Group B standings and schedule

TEAM W L PD PTS Argentina 3 0 47 6 Russia 2 1 11 5 Nigeria 1 2 24 4 South Korea 0 3 -82 3

(All times are U.S./Eastern)

Saturday, Aug. 31

Russia 82, Nigeria 77

Argentina 95, South Korea 69



Monday, Sept. 2

Argentina 94, Nigeria 81

Russia 87, South Korea 73

Wednesday, Sept. 4

Nigeria 108, South Korea 66

Argentina 69, Russia 61



Group C standings and schedule

TEAM W L PD PTS Spain 3 0 57 6 Puerto Rico 2 1 -5 5 Tunisia 1 2 -30 4 Iran 0 3 -22 3

(All times are U.S./Eastern)

Saturday, Aug. 31

Puerto Rico 83, Iran 81

Spain 101, Tunisia 62



Monday, Sept. 2

Tunisia 79, Iran 67

Spain 73, Puerto Rico 63



Wednesday, Sept. 4

Puerto Rico 67, Tunisia 64

Spain 73, Iran 65



Group D standings and schedule

TEAM W L PD PTS Serbia 3 0 120 6 Italy 2 1 62 5 Angola 1 2 -74 4 Philippines 0 3 -108 3

(All times are U.S./Eastern)

Saturday, Aug. 31

Serbia 105, Angola 59

Italy 108, Philippines 62

Monday, Sept. 2

Italy 92, Angola 61

Serbia 126, Philippines 67



Wednesday, Sept. 4

Angola 84, Philippines 81

Serbia 92, Italy 77



Group E standings and schedule

TEAM W L PD PTS United States 3 0 75 6 Czech Republic 2 1 7 5 Turkey 1 1 3 4 Japan 0 2 -85 3

(All times are U.S./Eastern)

Sunday, Sept. 1

Turkey 86, Japan 67

United States 88, Czech Republic 67



Tuesday, Sept. 3

Czech Republic 89, Japan 76

United States 93, Turkey 92 (OT)



Thursday, Sept. 5

Czech Republic 91, Turkey 73

United States 98, Japan 45



Group F standings and schedule

TEAM W L PD PTS Brazil 3 0 20 6 Greece 2 1 30 5 New Zealand 1 2 -4 4 Montenegro 0 3 -46 3

(All times are U.S./Eastern)

Sunday, Sept. 1

Brazil 102, New Zealand 94

Greece 85, Montenegro, 60

Tuesday, Sept. 3

New Zealand 93, Montenegro 83

Brazil 79, Greece 78

Thursday, Sept. 5

Brazil 84, Montenegro 73

Greece 103, New Zealand 97

Group G standings and schedule

TEAM W L PD PTS France 3 0 77 6 Dominican Republic 2 1 -28 5 Germany 1 2 28 4 Jordan 0 3 -77 3

(All times are U.S./Eastern)

Sunday, Sept. 1

Dominican Republic 80, Jordan 76

France 78, Germany 74



Tuesday, Sept. 3

Dominican Republic 70, Germany 68

France 103, Jordan 64

Thursday, Sept. 5

Germany 96, Jordan 62

France 90, Dominican Republic 56

Group H standings and schedule

TEAM W L PD PTS Australia 3 0 34 6 Lithuania 2 1 72 5 Canada 1 2 -17 4 Senegal 0 3 -89 3

(All times are U.S./Eastern)

Sunday, Sept. 1

Australia 108, Canada 92

Lithuania 101, Senegal 47

Tuesday, Sept. 3

Australia 81, Senegal 68

Lithuania 92, Canada 69

Thursday, Sept. 5

Canada 82, Senegal 60

Australia 87, Lithuania 82