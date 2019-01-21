2019 Martin Luther King Jr. Day NBA picks, best bets: Four-team parlay with 10-to-1 potential

The NBA takes center stage Monday with a star-studded slate. To get things started, Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder (-9) head to the Big Apple to face the New York Knicks. Meanwhile, reigning MVP James Harden leads the Rockets (+5) to face Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers. and the action ends with the L.A. Lakers hosting Stephen Curry, DeMarcus Cousins and the Golden State Warriors (-10.5).

That's just a few of the highlights for the NBA's Martin Luther King Day schedule. Fans across the nation will be making NBA picks on these marquee matchups, but if you're feeling truly bold, SportsLine handicapper Adam Thompson is going huge, putting together a four-team parlay of best bets that could return a massive 10-to-1 payout. If you risk $100, it would return $1,000; if you go big, it could be a life-changing holiday.

Thompson, who enters MLK Day on a sizzling 26-14 run on NBA against the spread picks, already nailed a three-teamer last week. Now, he has locked in his selections for four marquee games for Monday, starting with Kings vs. Magic at 3:30 p.m. ET and going all night. We'll give one key part of the parlay away: Thompson is backing the Nets as three-point favorites against the Kings in Brooklyn.

Thompson knows the expectations were low for the Nets this season, and went even lower after leading scorer Caris LaVert suffered a gruesome leg injury just 14 games into the season. But Brooklyn enters Monday's matchup as one of the biggest surprises in the NBA at 24-23 overall and No. 6 in the Eastern Conference. The Nets are on a three-game win streak, dispatching the Celtics, Rockets and Magic in impressive fashion.

D'Angelo Russell is averaging 28 points and seven assists during this three-game surge, while Jarrett Allen is putting up 15 points and 15.3 rebounds.

The Kings, meanwhile, have also been a pleasant surprise at 24-22. They've won four of five, but much of their success has been at home. "The young squad isn't as effective on the road, especially lately where they're just 1-5 overall and against the spread," Thompson told SportsLine. "The Nets have won eight of nine at home -- even with Allen Crabbe out, the trends are just too strong."

Confidently lock in the Nets into your parlay and you could be well on your way to a colossal payoff.

Thompson has also identified a key injury that causes one side of the spread to hit hard in another game Monday. Find out which team it is, and everything else you need to know to complete your NBA parlay selections, over at SportsLine.

So which MLK Day NBA picks should you back for a huge 10-to-1 payout? And which team is a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to get the best bets for the MLK Day NBA schedule, all from a red-hot handicapper who's on a blistering 26-14 run on his NBA picks, and find out.