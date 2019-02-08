2019 NBA All-Star Draft: Giannis pokes fun at LeBron James after Anthony Davis pick: 'Isn't that tampering?'
Antetokounmpo went for the jugular against his fellow All-Star captain before even taking the floor
As the NBA trade deadline approached, most people were eagerly waiting to see was what would happen with New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis. Specifically: Would the Pelicans accept the Los Angeles Lakers' offer for the superstar. Thursday's 3 p.m. ET deadline came and went, however, and in the end, Davis went nowhere and will finish out this season as a Pelican.
It's no secret that LeBron James wants to play with the superstar, and he made that clear in the second round of Thursday's All-Star Draft with Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. James selected Davis, and Giannis had a question about the pick when Ernie Johnson asked James if he was sure.
"I'm going with Anthony Davis," James said. After Johnson asked if he was sure, James replied: "I'm very sure of that."
Antetokounmpo fired from the hip after this. "Isn't that tampering?"
While Johnson laughs and simultaneously screams "No!" James uncomfortably explains that "tampering rules [do] not apply on All-Star Weekend," which doesn't sound right.
A quietly great part of the clip is Antetokounmpo murmuring "oh wow" to himself after James makes the pick. It's not often that you see James look completely out of his element, but he seems wildly uneasy after Antetokounmpo's question.
Team James looks loaded heading into the All-Star Game, with starters including James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard. It should be a fun weekend, but it's the awkward moments like this that will make it memorable.
