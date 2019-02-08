2019 NBA All-Star Game Draft: Complete rosters, results, pick order for Team LeBron and Team Giannis
This year, the All-Star Game Draft was televised
The NBA All-Star Game works a little differently now. Starting last year, the league changed the format of the teams to a playground-style draft, with the two leading vote-getters in each conference serving as captains. It's a pretty fun way to switch things up from the classic Eastern Conference vs. Western Conference, and added a bit of intrigue to what had become a boring final event of All-Star Weekend.
Pretty much everyone likes the new style of doing things, but there was one main complaint. Last year, the actual draft was done in secret, and announced at a later date. It should be televised for maximum excitement and drama, most argued, and the league agreed. This time around, they'll do it live.
The two captains this year are LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. LeBron got the first pick in the starters round because he received the most votes, as well as the first pick in the special additions round, while Giannis got the first pick in the reserves round.
Here are the final rosters (in order of selection).
One additional note is that there was a trade following the draft. Team LeBron sent Russell Westbrook to Team Giannis for Ben Simmons.
Team LeBron:
Starters:
- LeBron James
- Kevin Durant (first Team LeBron pick)
- Kyrie Irving
- Kawhi Leonard
- James Harden
Reserves:
Special addition:
Team Giannis:
Starters:
- Giannis Antetokounmpo
- Steph Curry (first Team Giannis pick)
- Joel Embiid
- Paul George
- Kemba Walker
Reserves:
Special addition:
