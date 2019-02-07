2019 NBA All-Star Game Draft: How to watch Team LeBron and Giannis draft picks, TV channel, live stream, start time, date

The NBA All-Star Game works a little differently now. Starting last year, the league changed the format of the teams to a playground-style draft, with the two leading vote-getters in each conference serving as captains. It's a pretty fun way to switch things up from the classic Eastern Conference vs. Western Conference, and added a bit of intrigue to what had become a boring final event of All-Star Weekend.

Pretty much everyone likes the new style of doing things, but there was one main complaint. Last year, the actual draft was done in secret, and announced at a later date. It should be televised for maximum excitement and drama, most argued, and the league agreed. This time around, they'll do it live.

Here's how to watch the festivities:

NBA All-Star Draft 2019

Date: Thursday, Feb. 7



Thursday, Feb. 7 Time: 7 p.m. ET



7 p.m. ET TV : TNT



: TNT Streaming: fuboTV

Who are the captains?

This year, the two captains are LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Giannis Anetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. They each earned the honor by receiving the most votes in their respective conference.

Who gets first pick?

LeBron will get to pick first in the first round (starters) as well as the bonus round (legends) because he received more votes than Giannis. In the second round (reserves), Giannis will get first pick.

What are the rules?

LeBron and Giannis must first select from the eight other players who were named as starters for the game. That group is Kyrie Irving, Kemba Walker, Kawhi Leonard, Joel Embiid, Steph Curry, James Harden, Paul George and Kevin Durant.

Once all the starters have been picked, they may move onto the players who were chosen as reserves. That group includes Bradley Beal, Blake Griffin, Kyle Lowry, Khris Middleton, Ben Simmons, D'Angelo Russell (injury replacement for Victor Oladipo), and Nikola Vucevic, plus LaMarcus Aldridge, Anthony Davis, Nikola Jokic, Damian Lillard, Klay Thompson, Karl-Anthony Towns and Russell Westbrook.

Finally, they will pick from the bonus pool of players which includes two NBA legends, Dwyane Wade and Dirk Nowitzki. Those two were special additions to the roster by NBA commissioner Adam Silver.

Players may be selected regardless of team or conference affiliation, and the picks will alternate, with the order resetting in each round.