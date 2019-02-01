2019 NBA All-Star Game: Dwyane Wade, Dirk Nowitzki added to rosters; D'Angelo Russell replaces injured Victor Oladipo

Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade and Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki have been showered with attention so far this season as this is expected to be the final NBA campaign for each of the future Hall of Famers.

Now the duo will have a chance to go out in style as both Wade and Nowitzki have been added as special roster additions for the 2019 NBA All-Star Game, which is scheduled to take place in Charlotte on Feb. 17. In addition, Brooklyn Nets guard D'Angelo Russell was named as the injury replacement for Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo, who's out for the season with a ruptured quad tendon in his right knee.

Commissioner Adam Silver made Wade and Nowitzki special additions to the All-Star rosters. LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo will select from the All-Star starters in the first round, reserves in the second round and pick from Wade and Nowitzki in a final round.

Wade has really made the most of his farewell tour. The Heat star has selected a player to exchange jerseys with after each game and it's really been something that fans have been drawn to. Wade is averaging 13.8 points off the bench for Miami this season.

Russell was viewed as one of the snubs on social media after the reserve were unveiled on Thursday. The Nets guard has put together averages of 19.6 points in addition to 6.4 assists and 3.8 rebounds.