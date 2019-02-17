2019 NBA All-Star Game odds, best picks, predictions for Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis

The Spectrum Center in Charlotte is the center of the NBA universe on Sunday night as it hosts 2019 NBA All-Star Game at 8 p.m. ET. Leading vote-getters LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo were selected as captains for this year's event and drafted teams from the available pool of players. Team LeBron is highlighted by James, Kevin Durant and James Harden, while Team Giannis is headlined by its captain, Stephen Curry and red-hot Paul George. With a significant 81-57 edge in NBA All-Star appearances and a 7-2 advantage in NBA All-Star MVP awards, Team LeBron is a 6-point favorite with the total at 310.5 in the latest 2019 NBA All-Star Game odds. However, before you make your Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis predictions, be sure to check out the 2019 NBA All-Star Game picks from red-hot NBA expert Mike Barner.

Barner is a respected NBA Fantasy expert, both season-long and DFS, whose work has appeared in Sports Illustrated and on Yahoo, RotoWire and KFFL.

With his unmatched analysis and 24-7 dedication, Barner spots opportunities against the spread as well as on totals.

Now he has zeroed in on Sunday's 2019 NBA All-Star Game.

For Sunday night's high-flying exhibition, one major advantage for Team LeBron is the incredible productivity of its captain in this setting.

James guided his side to a 148-145 victory last season in the first NBA All-Star Game with the captains drafting teams format and won his third All-Star Game MVP award with 29 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. For his career, he's now averaging 24.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.0 assists over 14 NBA All-Star Game appearances.

The world's best player has a well-rounded game that allows him to adapt into whatever sort of offensive player he might need to be in an All-Star setting with talent like Durant and Harden surrounding him. He'll pick his spots to score and distribute no clear answer for James combination of size, strength and athleticism on the other side (even at 34 years of age), gives Team LeBron an edge.

However, don't expect Team Giannis to make things easy on Team LeBron.

For Team Giannis on Sunday night, one big potential advantage should come from Antetokounmpo and company's length in the front court. The Greek Freak is probably the most athletic player in the world's best league and he'll be looking to put on a show as he continues to make the jump from up-and-comer to one of the game's best players. Antetokounmpo is 6-foot-11 with a 7-foot-3 wingspan and he's averaging an absurd 27 points, 12.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game.

Combine him with Sixers center Joel Embiid and Thunder forward Paul George, who is making a strong MVP push at the moment, and you have three incredibly long and athletic players in the front court who can do a little of everything. Even with Team LeBron having the considerable NBA All-Star Game experience edge, Team Giannis has a great chance to use its length to neutralize the other side.

The Under is favored, but the side has a critical X-factor that will determine the spread winner.

The 2019 NBA All-Star Game features competitive analysis of both teams.