2019 NBA All-Star Game odds, picks, best bets for Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis

The 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend sees its closing act hit the stage Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET when the world's best players square off in the 68th NBA All-Star Game at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. The NBA is again using what proved to be a popular drafting format, with the team captains from the Western and Eastern Conference squads selecting their teammates. LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks were named team captains as they were the All-Stars who led their respective conferences in fan voting. They drafted the All-Star Game rosters from the pool of players voted as starters and reserves in each conference.

Team LeBron, will look to lean on a considerable NBA All-Star Game experience advantage.

The Team LeBron roster features 81 career All-Star appearances while the Team Giannis roster features 57 All-Star appearances. If you take the 13 appearances for Dwyane Wade and 14 appearances of Dirk Nowitzki out of the equation (as both players are essentially making lifetime achievement appearances), the disparity looks even more glaring with LeBron's team holding the 68 to 43 edge.

Further, LeBron's team has combined to win the NBA All-Star Game MVP seven times while only Russell Westbrook has ever won the award for Team Giannis. Look for LeBron's group to use its collective All-Star game experience to try to overwhelm the younger side on Sunday.

However, don't expect Team Giannis to make things easy on Team LeBron.

What they lack in experience they make up for in athleticism and length, making them the more representative group of current NBA trends. In addition to Antetokounmpo, the Team Giannis starters have exceptional length in the frontcourt with Paul George and Joel Embiid.

With Stephen Curry to facilitate and provide shotmaking from the outside and the additional playmaking ability of Westbrook, D'Angelo Russell and Kyle Lowry off the bench, Team Giannis might have the stylistic advantage. They also have the hometown favorite Kemba Walker in their starting lineup, so they will have the Spectrum Center crowd on their side as well and Walker's fearlessness makes him a dark-horse MVP candidate.

