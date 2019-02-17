2019 NBA All-Star Game odds, picks, predictions for Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis

The 2019 NBA All-Star Game takes place on Sunday at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte at 8 p.m. ET. It will shut down another exciting NBA All-Star Weekend with 26 of the game's biggest superstars. LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo were the captains this season and they drafted their rosters for Team LeBron and Team Giannis after the NBA All-Stars were selected. Kevin Durant was Team LeBron's first pick, while his teammate Stephen Curry was Team Giannis' first selection. Team LeBron is the 6-point favorite with the total set at 310.5 in the latest 2019 NBA All-Star Game odds. However, before you make your own Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis predictions, be sure to check out the 2019 NBA All-Star Game picks from streaking NBA expert Mike Barner.

Team LeBron will look to lean on a considerable NBA All-Star Game experience advantage. The Team LeBron roster features 81 career All-Star appearances while the Team Giannis roster features 57 All-Star appearances. If you take the 13 appearances for Dwyane Wade and 14 appearances of Dirk Nowitzki out of the equation (as both players are essentially making lifetime achievement appearances), the disparity looks even more glaring with LeBron's team holding the 68 to 43 edge.

Furthermore, LeBron's team has combined to win the NBA All-Star Game MVP seven times while only Russell Westbrook has ever won the award for Team Giannis. Look for LeBron's group to use its collective All-Star game experience to try to overwhelm the younger side on Sunday.

However, don't expect Team Giannis to make things easy on Team LeBron.

For Team Giannis on Sunday night, one big potential advantage should come from Antetokounmpo and company's length in the front court. The Greek Freak is probably the most athletic player in the world's best league and he'll be looking to put on a show as he continues to make the jump from up-and-comer to one of the game's best players. Antetokounmpo is 6-foot-11 with a 7-foot-3 wingspan and he's averaging an absurd 27 points, 12.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game.

Combine him with Sixers center Joel Embiid and Thunder forward Paul George, who is making a strong MVP push at the moment, and you have three incredibly long and athletic players in the front court who can do a little of everything. Even with Team LeBron having the considerable NBA All-Star Game experience edge, Team Giannis has a great chance to use its length to neutralize the other side.

