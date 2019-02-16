2019 NBA All-Star Saturday odds, picks: 3-point contest predictions from dialed-in expert

The 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend has arrived and the Spectrum Center in Charlotte will host the action-packed festivities from Friday through Sunday. Of course, with the NBA continuing to shoot more 3-pointers than ever, the 3-Point Contest is always one of the more intriguing events of the weekend. The 2019 NBA 3-Point Contest, which begins at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, is loaded with NBA stars, including the Curry brothers, Damian Lillard, Khris Middleton and Dirk Nowitzki. Stephen Curry is the 7-4 favorite in the latest 2019 NBA 3-Point Contest odds and little brother Seth Curry is also among the favorites at 7-1. However, before you make your 2019 3-Point Contest picks, be sure to check out the predictions from NBA expert Mike Barner.

Mike Barner is a respected NBA Fantasy expert, both season-long and DFS, whose work has appeared in Sports Illustrated and on Yahoo, RotoWire and KFFL. He has also been featured on ESPN Radio. He digs deep into the data, examining team trends and projecting game outcomes, while watching as many games as possible to gain an edge.

With his unmatched analysis and 24-7 dedication, Barner spots opportunities against the spread as well as on totals. Barner's expertise has been on full display lately -- he has hit on 28 of his past 38 NBA picks, a massive 74 percent win rate that has brought in nearly $1,700 to $100 players in a short amount of time. That payout doesn't include the 6-1 parlay he nailed by hitting all three of his best bets for Monday.

Now he has zeroed in on the NBA All-Star Weekend and Saturday's 3-Point Contest. He's revealing his pick for the event over at SportsLine. We can tell you that Barner is fading defending champion Devin Booker.

Repeating as the 3-Point Contest champion was commonplace in the early going of the competition, with Larry Bird and Craig Hodges taking three in a row and Mark Price, Jeff Hornacek, Peja Stojakovic and Jason Kapono all winning back-to-back titles in the first 23 years of the event. However, there hasn't been a repeat winner since Kapono in 2008.

Even worse, the Suns guard simply hasn't shot it that well this season. After making a career-high 38.3 percent of his 3-point attempts in 2017-18, he's making just 32.5 percent of his attempts for 2018-19. At 9-2, Booker is the second favorite to win the event, but there's much better value to be found in this year's contest.

Barner has identified a key intangible that he believes will be the x-factor for one player to get over the hump and win the 3-Point Contest.

