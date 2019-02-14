2019 NBA All-Star Saturday odds, picks: 3-point contest predictions from proven expert

The 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend takes place Feb. 15-17 in Charlotte, North Carolina, and one of the highlights of the weekend is the 3-Point Contest, set for Saturday at 8 p.m. ET. In a season dominated by the 3, the 2019 NBA 3-Point Contest is not short on star power, including Stephen Curry, Damian Lillard, Khris Middleton and defending champion Devin Booker. The latest 2019 3-Point Shootout odds have Curry as the strong 7-4 favorite, with Booker at 9-2 odds, Buddy Hield at 6-1 and Joe Harris and Seth Curry each at 7-1. Nearly every entrant has a chance, but before you make your 2019 3-Point Contest picks, you'll want to see the predictions from NBA expert Mike Barner has to say. He's on an amazing 28-10 run with his recent NBA picks.

Barner is fading Booker, the defending champion.

Booker joins special contestant Dirk Nowitzki as the only entrants who don't rank in the top 100 in the NBA in 3-point percentage this season. Booker also ranks eighth out of the 10 in 3s made per game.

As Booker has become more of an all-around star rather than a shooter, his 3-point numbers have decreased. The guard is averaging a career-high 24.9 points and 6.7 assists for Phoenix. But he's averaging 2.1 made 3s, down from 2.7 of a year ago, and his 32.9-percent clip is the worst of his four seasons.



