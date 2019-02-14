2019 NBA All-Star Saturday odds, picks: Slam Dunk Contest predictions from proven expert

NBA All-Star Weekend takes place in Charlotte, North Carolina, from Feb. 15-17 and the 2019 NBA Slam Dunk Contest will headline Day 2 of the festivities Saturday as it caps NBA All-Star Saturday Night. Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins is the current 7-4 favorite to win over Dennis Smith Jr. (9-4), Miles Bridges (5-2) and Hamidou Diallo (3-1) in the latest 2019 NBA Slam Dunk Contest odds. However, before you make your 2019 NBA Slam Dunk Contest picks of your own, you'll want to see what streaking NBA expert Mike Barner has to say. He's on an amazing 28-10 run with his recent NBA picks and has studied the field of dunkers closely and locked in his predictions.

A respected NBA Fantasy expert, both season-long and daily, Barner has seen his work appear in Sports Illustrated and on Yahoo, RotoWire and KFFL.

Barner's expertise has been on full display lately: Over his past 38 picks, Barner has cashed at a massive 74 percent win rate that has returned nearly $1,700 to $100 players. That payout doesn't include the 6-1 parlay he nailed by hitting all three of his best bets for Monday.

Barner is fading Hawks forward John Collins because of the historic difficulty for big men to impress the judges.

Collins is a 6-foot-10 power forward and the last power forward to win the NBA Slam Dunk Contest was Blake Griffin in 2011. Collins doesn't have the power that Griffin brought to the table and even with that power, Griffin had to bring out a car to jump over to wow the crowd on the way to victory.

The Wake Forest product is enjoying a breakout season where he's averaging 19.4 points and 9.7 rebounds and dunks have been a big part of that. He has 109 dunks in 41 games this season and slams account for 22.2 percent of his field-goal attempts. However, a lot of those dunks have come on put-backs and lobs.

That could theoretically be an asset to Collins, but would require him to bring a teammate in (perhaps Trae Young?) and the variable involved with somebody else throwing lobs is always a concern. With Collins getting the shortest odds and going up against two guards and a wing, Barner is staying away from the Hawks star.

