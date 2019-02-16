2019 NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest: Watch event online, live streaming, TV, date, time, odds, participants

The main event of NBA All-Star Weekend is one of the most iconic sporting events in the world, and it's not even a game. Enter the Slam Dunk Contest, which has provided countless memorable moments throughout the years.

This will be the 34th edition of the event, and will once again feature four dunkers. It's a two-round event, with each participant getting two dunks in the first round, which will be judged on a 6-10 scale by five judges -- Alonzo Mourning, David Thompson, Dee Brown, Candace Parker and A'ja Wilson. The participants with the two highest scores will advance to the championship round, where they'll once again get two dunks.

Last year's winner, Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, is not in the event this time around, meaning that a new champion will be crowned.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the 2019 NBA Slam Dunk Contest.

How to watch NBA Slam Dunk Contest

Date: Saturday, Feb. 16



Saturday, Feb. 16 Time: 8 p.m. ET (Third event)



8 p.m. ET (Third event) Location: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina



Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: TNT

Slam Dunk Contest participants