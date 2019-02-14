2019 NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest: Watch event online, live streaming, TV, date, time
The main event of All-Star Weekend returns once again
The main event of NBA All-Star Weekend is one of the most iconic sporting events in the world, and it's not even a game. Enter the Slam Dunk Contest, which has provided countless memorable moments throughout the years.
This will be the 34th edition of the event, and will once again feature four dunkers. It's a two-round event, with each dunker getting two dunks in the first round, which will be judged on a 6-10 scale by five judges -- Alonzo Mourning, David Thompson, Dee Brown, Candace Parker and A'ja Wilson. The dunkers with the two highest scores will advance to the championship round, where they'll once again get two dunks.
Last year's winner, Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, is not in the event this time around, meaning that a new champion will be crowned.
Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the 2019 NBA Slam Dunk Contest.
How to watch NBA Slam Dunk Contest
- Date: Saturday, Feb. 16
- Time: 8 p.m. ET (Third event)
- Location: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: TNT
- Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
Slam Dunk Contest participants
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
How to watch: NBA Three-Point Contest
Devin Booker will try to defend his title as the Curry brothers do battle
-
NBA Wed.: Scores, updates, highlights
There are 11 games on the schedule for Wednesday night
-
How to watch: 2019 NBA Skills Challenge
The Skills Challenge will be the first event of NBA All-Star Saturday Night
-
How to watch: 2019 NBA Celebrity Game
Quavo will be trying for his second straight MVP
-
Warriors vs. Blazers odds, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Warriors vs. Trail Blazers matchup...
-
Embiid curses out refs after loss to Cs
Embiid didn't get a call he wanted in crunch time