2019 NBA All-Star Weekend: Ranking every player in the Rising Stars game, from Luka Doncic to Rodions Kurucs

1 Luka Doncic Dallas Mavericks SF

2018-19 stats: 20.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.0 steals Doncic came into the NBA with the "best international prospect of all time" tag hanging over his head, and he's done absolutely nothing to dissuade that notion. Doncic has been transcendent as both a scorer and a playmaker, causing the Mavericks to get rid of second-year point guard Dennis Smith Jr. and trade for Kristaps Porzingis to form one of the best young duos in the league. Doncic is ahead of other NBA rookies given his overseas professional experience, and the 19-year-old is already the best player in a talent-laden Rising Stars game. It's scary to think how good he'll be in five years.

2 Ben Simmons Philadelphia 76ers PG

2018-19 stats: 16.8 points, 9.0 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 1.3 steals Man, this was a close one. Simmons made his first All-Star Game this season, but Doncic narrowly missed in a much more crowded Western Conference. Simmons is a force on both ends of the court and has a physicality that Doncic lacks, but ultimately it comes down to -- as it always does -- the fact that Simmons refuses to shoot. It provides a glaring weakness to his otherwise dominant game, which knocks him down a tenth of a peg below Doncic ... for now.

3 Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics SF

2018-19 stats: 16.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.0 steals In a few years Tatum might be the best player out of everyone in this game, but as of now he's suffering the plight of most players on the deep Celtics roster -- having to rein back his individual ability for the greater good. If Tatum were in the situation of some of the other players on this list, given the keys to an offense, he'd have no trouble averaging 20-plus points per game. But as it stands right now, he's a superior role player for a potential NBA Finals team. Not bad at all.

4 Donovan Mitchell Utah Jazz SG

2018-19 stats: 22.4 points, 4.0 assists, 3.9 rebounds, 1.5 steals Mitchell didn't take the leap most expected to begin the season, but he's come on of late as the Jazz have begun to surge. Over his last 20 games, Mitchell has averaged 26.3 points, 5.0 assists and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 37 percent 3-pointers, and Utah has gone 14-6 over that span. His efficiency is still a bit lacking, but Mitchell has proven he can be the lead playmaker and scorer for a very good Jazz team.

5 De'Aaron Fox Sacramento Kings PG

2018-19 stats: 17.2 points, 7.2 assists, 3.7 rebounds, 1.7 steals The Kings are fun again, and Fox is one of the main reasons why. His improvement from his rookie season until now has been exponential, and he has Sacramento in position to get back to the postseason for the first time since 2006. Fox has nearly doubled his assist average from last year and is shooting 37 percent from the 3-point line, up from 31 as a rookie. Mostly, Fox puts pressure on opposing offenses and defenses with his tremendous speed, and he's the perfect leader for a young, talented Sacramento roster.

6 John Collins Atlanta Hawks PF

2018-19 stats: 19.4 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists Collins has been incredible for the Hawks this season, averaging nearly 20 points and 10 rebounds in just 30 minutes per game. The 6-foot-10 Pogo stick has been a terror inside the paint, averaging an impressive 1.339 points per possession around the basket according to Synergy Sports Tech, and he's also expanded his range, shooting 37 percent on 2.5 3-point attempts per game after shooting less than one per game as a rookie. You'd still like to see Collins use his athleticism to block more shots and play better defense, but he's been a great transition finisher as a running mate to Trae Young for an exciting young Hawks squad.

7 Lauri Markkanen Chicago Bulls PF

2018-19 stats: 18.5 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.7 blocks Markkanen missed time to begin the year, but he picked up right where he left off during his rookie season. The 7-footer is shooting 38 percent on 6.6 3-point attempts per game while rebounding at a high clip and using his length to bother shots on defense. He's also been solid finishing around the rim, providing an off-the-dribble threat when defenders close out on him at the 3-point line. The Bulls are dismal, but Markkanen is the real deal.

8 Deandre Ayton Phoenix Suns C

2018-19 stats: 16.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.9 blocks A product of being on one of the worst teams in the NBA and being in the same rookie class as Doncic, Ayton hasn't gotten as much attention despite putting up a great year. No NBA rookie has EVER averaged more than 16 points and 10 rebounds while shooting higher than 58 percent from the field. Not Shaq, not Duncan, not Hakeem. That's not to say Ayton will ever be as good as those guys, but it is to say that the No. 1 overall pick is having a phenomenal rookie season.

2018-19 stats: 13.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.4 blocks, 0.9 steals Another player who might end up being the best out of the bunch in 10 years, Jackson is way ahead of schedule as the second-youngest player in the NBA (he turned 19 in September). His offensive game is much more polished than it should be (50 percent from the field, 36 percent 3-pointers), and while his rebounding is a bit lacking and he's prone to foul trouble, Jackson's defensive impact has been remarkable, particularly when it comes to shot-blocking and pick-and-roll defense. Trading Marc Gasol was a sign that Memphis is ready to build around Jackson, and it's easy to see why.

10 Trae Young Atlanta Hawks PG

2018-19 stats: 16.9 points, 7.6 assists, 3.3 rebounds, 0.9 steals If this list were based on entertainment value, Young would be right up there at the top. His shooting has been up and down, but the numbers so far don't look pretty (41 percent from the field, 31 percent 3-pointers), and he's yet to find consistency on his trademark off-the-dribble deep 3s. What's stood out, however, has been Young's elite passing ability. He's in the top 10 in the NBA in assists, extremely impressive considering he doesn't exactly have the most prolific scorers around him. Young has displayed an ability to use creative, timely passes to get his teammates open shots, and that skill will help the Hawks win, even if Young's shot isn't falling.

11 Kyle Kuzma Los Angeles Lakers PF

2018-19 stats: 19.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists Kuzma has emerged as the second scoring threat next to LeBron James in Los Angeles, and has never been shy about pulling the trigger. His 3-point efficiency has dipped considerably from last season (32 percent compared to 37 percent), but he has the ability to score at all three levels, and has a variety of short hooks and finishes around the rim. Kuzma's prone to the occasional horrific shooting night and would never be mistaken for a defensive dynamo, but when he's got it going he's very difficult to stop.

12 Bogdan Bogdanovic Sacramento Kings SG

2018-19 stats: 14.8 points, 4.0 assists, 3.6 rebounds, 1.1 steals Bogdanovic has been invaluable to the Kings as a versatile 6-6 wing who can play one through three. He hasn't shot the ball as well from the 3-point line this season (33 percent), but he still makes the defense pay for leaving him open. He's also excelled as a secondary playmaker with Fox or a primary playmaker with the second unit.

13 Marvin Bagley III Sacramento Kings PF

2018-19 stats: 13.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.0 blocks It took him a while to work his way into the system, but Bagley has turned into the perfect energy big off the bench for the upstart Kings. He's been efficient (52 percent from the field), a menace on the offensive glass (2.3 per game) and has only gotten better -- he's averaging 16.1 points and 8.9 rebounds in 28 minutes over his last 10 games.

14 Jarrett Allen Brooklyn Nets C

2018-19 stats: 11.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.6 blocks Allen has already made a name for himself on the defensive end, blocking dunks from superstars like LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Anthony Davis and James Harden ... just to name a few. His rebounding has improved considerably from his rookie season as he continues to add weight to his long, 6-11 frame, and his offensive game has continued to develop. He's not going to be busting out Olajuwon's dream shake any time soon, but he's a solid rim-runner who's efficient around the basket, and he's even started taking (not really making) more 3-pointers.

15 Lonzo Ball Los Angeles Lakers PG

2018-19 stats: 9.9 points, 5.4 assists, 5.3 rebounds, 1.5 steals Ball's much-discussed shooting has seen an uptick this season (except for his atrocious 42 percent from the free throw line), but his numbers are down across the board. He's struggled to find his place in the offense with LeBron on the court, and suffered a serious ankle injury just as he was starting to play better. Ball's ability to push pace, move the ball and defend as a big guard are tremendous assets, but he still has a long way to go.

16 Kevin Knox New York Knicks SF

2018-19 stats: 12.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 0.9 assists The Knicks are resting their hopes on Knox becoming a star to place alongside whatever riches they come away with this offseason, and so far he's definitely shown flashes of All-Star potential. He's been incredibly inconsistent and inefficient, however (37 percent field goals, 33 percent 3-pointers), and has shown little ability to facilitate or get teammates involved. But that could all develop with time as the Knicks hopefully get some better players and move out of the Eastern Conference cellar.

17 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Los Angeles Clippers PG

2018-19 stats: 10.1 points, 3.0 assists, 2.7 rebounds, 1.1 steals The Clippers love Gilgeous-Alexander, and he's shown why in his first season in the league. At 6-6, he's a long guard capable of playing one or two, and has fit in well with the Clippers as they continue their postseason hunt. SGA has a silky smooth pull-up jumper and has operated well in pick-and-roll situations. He's shooting a respectable 47 percent from the field and hitting 33 percent of his 1.5 3-point attempts per game.

18 OG Anunoby Toronto Raptors SF

2018-19 stats: 7.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, 0.7 steals Anunoby has never been one to light up the box score, but his presence is essential to the Raptors' rotation because of his defensive versatility. When he's hitting 3-pointers (33 percent) and getting out in transition it's a bonus, but there's a reason Toronto didn't relinquish him in either of its big trades for Kawhi Leonard and Marc Gasol.

19 Cedi Osman Cleveland Cavaliers SF

2018-19 stats: 12.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists The Cavs aren't much fun to watch this season, but Osman has taken a much larger role and has proven to be a capable offensive option as a slasher. He only becomes more dangerous when he's hitting 3-pointers (33 percent this season). He's coming on of late, scoring 20 or more points four times in the month of January after doing it only five times all season before then.

20 Josh Okogie Minnesota Timberwolves SG

2018-19 stats: 7.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.0 steals Okogie wowed national audiences by playing scintillating defense Timberwolves. He's filled in for various injured players throughout the year, and you always know he's going to push pace and bring energy. He's got a long way to go to become a true 3-and-D threat (26 percent 3-pointers this season), but he's clearly carved out a spot in the league even if his jumper never gets consistent.

21 Rodions Kurucs Brooklyn Nets SF