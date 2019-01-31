2019 NBA All-Star Weekend: Reported participants for Dunk Contest, 3-Point Contest, Skills Challenge and Rising Stars
The names of participants are already rolling in for All-Star Saturday Night
NBA All-Star Weekend is rapidly approaching, and one of the highlights every year is All-Star Saturday Night. Before the big game takes center stage on Feb. 17 in Charlotte, some of the league's best will take part in the Slam Dunk Contest, 3-Point Contest and Skills Challenge the night before.
While the league has yet to officially announce participants, reports have been trickling in about which players will compete in which contests. We'll continue to update this page as more info becomes available.
Plus, on Friday night, the league's best young talent will take center stage during the Rising Stars Challenge. Once again, the game will be played in a U.S. vs. World format, with rookies and second-year players featuring on both teams. The World Team will be looking for their third straight win. Here are the rosters and how to watch.
How to watch Rising Stars Challenge
- What: Rising Stars Challenge
- When: Friday, Feb. 15, 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: TNT
- Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
Team U.S.
- Jarrett Allen -- Brooklyn Nets
- Marvin Bagley III -- Sacramento Kings
- Lonzo Ball -- Los Angeles Lakers
- John Collins -- Atlanta Hawks
- De'Aaron Fox -- Sacramento Kings
- Jaren Jackson Jr. -- Memphis Grizzlies
- Kyle Kuzma -- Los Angeles Lakers
- Donovan Mitchell -- Utah Jazz
- Jayson Tatum -- Boston Celtics
- Trae Young -- Atlanta Hawks
Team World
- OG Anunoby -- Toronto Raptors
- Deandre Ayton -- Phoenix Suns
- Bogdan Bogdanovic -- Sacramento Kings
- Luka Doncic -- Dallas Mavericks
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander -- Los Angeles Clippers
- Rodions Kurucs -- Brooklyn Nets
- Lauri Markkanen -- Chicago Bulls
- Josh Okogie -- Minnesota Timberwolves
- Cedi Osman -- Cleveland Cavaliers
- Ben Simmons -- Philadelphia 76ers
The honorary coach for the U.S. team will be Kyrie Irving of the Boston Celtics, while future Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki will serve as honorary coach for the World team.
How to watch NBA All-Star Saturday Night
- What: State Farm All-Star Saturday Night
- When: Saturday, Feb. 16, 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: TNT
- Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
Slam Dunk Contest
- Dennis Smith Jr., Dallas Mavericks (via Shams Charania of The Athletic)
- Miles Bridges, Charlotte Hornets (Via Yahoo's Chris Haynes)
3-Point Contest
- Seth Curry, Portland Trail Blazers (via ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski)
- Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors (via ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski)
- Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas Mavericks (via Shams Charania of The Athletic)
- Buddy Hield, Sacramento Kings (via Shams Charania of The Athletic)
- Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers (via Yahoo's Chris Haynes)
Skills Challenge
- Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks (via Charania)
- Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks (via Wojnarowski)
- De'Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings (via Haynes)
