2019 NBA buyout market: Carmelo Anthony, Enes Kanter headline list of top players likely to join playoff teams
The trade deadline has passed, but playoff teams can still bolster their rosters through the buyout market
The 2019 NBA trade deadline may have come and gone, but the wheeling and dealing is far from over. Every year we see late roster additions through the buyout market, and this year will be no exception. There are already several players expected to be waived, allowing them to become free agents who can sign with any team. As long as they are waived before March 1, they are eligible to compete in the playoffs.
Last season we saw two buyout players, Marco Belinelli and Ersan Ilyasova, play prominent roles for the Philadelphia 76ers during their playoff run. The Rockets have already benefited from buyouts this season with Austin Rivers and Kenneth Faried, as have the Lakers with Tyson Chandler. So there's no telling which of this year's crop will end up making a difference in May or June.
Here's a look at all the players who have been or are expected to be bought out, along with their next destination. We'll continue to update the post as more news emerges.
|Rank
|Player
|POS
|Last Team
|New Team
|Status
|1
Wesley Matthews (32)
|G
|Expected to sign with Pacers (via The Athletic)
|2
Robin Lopez (30)
|C
|
|Warriors showing interest (via Yahoo)
|3
Wayne Ellington (31)
|G
|
|Pistons among suitors (via ESPN)
|4
Enes Kanter (26)
|C
|
|
|5
Carmelo Anthony (34)
|F
|
|Expected to be waived by Bulls (via ESPN)
|6
Michael Beasley (30)
|F
|
|Expected to be waived by Clippers (via Yahoo)
|7
Shelvin Mack (28)
|G
|
|Expected to be waived by Hawks (via Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
|8
Ben McLemore (25)
|G
|
|Expected to be waived by Kings (via The Athletic)
|9
Zach Randolph (37)
|F
|
|Expected to be waived by Mavericks (via The Athletic)
|10
Marcin Gortat (34)
|C
|
|Expected to be waived by Clippers (via The Athletic)
|11
Greg Monroe (28)
|C
|
|Expected to be waived by Nets (via The Athletic)
