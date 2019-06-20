2019 NBA Draft: Live updates, analysis, watch online, time, date, streaming, TV channel, draft order, top prospects
The 2019 NBA Draft is finally here
The 2018-19 NBA season concluded with a drama-filled NBA Finals, in which the Toronto Raptors won their first title and ended the Golden State Warriors' dynasty. While the action just wrapped up, the craziness isn't about to let up as the 2019 NBA Draft has officially arrived -- as well as several pre-draft blockbuster trades.
Whereas last year's draft was considered the deepest in some time, this year's edition features one of the most exciting prospects to enter the league since LeBron James. The New Orleans Pelicans -- fresh off the Anthony Davis trade -- won the No. 1 overall pick in the Draft Lottery and are expected to take Zion Williamson from Duke. Now, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, New Orleans has traded its No. 4 pick, which it acquired from the Lakers in the Davis deal, to the Hawks for the No. 8 and 17 and 35 picks in this year's draft. The Pelicans are also sending Solomon Hill, the 57th pick and a future second-rounder to Atlanta.
Following the Pelicans at No. 2 is the Memphis Grizzlies, who most expect will take Ja Morant from Murray State. Up next are the New York Knicks at No. 3, and all signs point to them selecting RJ Barrett, also out of Duke. Once those picks are out of the way, however, what happens next is anyone's guess.
Already we've seen some chaos. In addition to the Pelicans' trade with the Hawks for the No. 4 pick, the Phoenix Suns have also been busy. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, they agreed to move the No. 32 pick and TJ Warren to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for cash, and in a separate deal sent the No. 6 overall pick to the Minnesota Timberwolves for the No. 11 overall pick and Dario Saric.
CBS Sports will be with you throughout the 2019 NBA Draft. If you are unable to view the live application below, please click here.
Live NBA Draft updates
Check below for all the information you'll need to watch the 2019 NBA Draft on Thursday night:
When is the 2019 NBA Draft?
- Date: Thursday, June 20
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Free stream: Watch CBS Sports HQ for live coverage of the NBA Draft with pick-by-pick analysis, on-site reporting and draftee interviews
- Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- Official broadcast: ESPN
- Follow: Draft Tracker
NBA Draft Round 1 order
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Pick reportedly to be traded to New Orleans
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
Pick acquired via trade with Dallas
|11
|12
|13
|14
Pick acquired via trade with Sacramento
|15
|16
|17
|Pick reportedly to be traded to Atlanta
|18
|19
|20
Pick acquired via trade with Los Angeles Clippers
|21
|22
|23
|Pick reportedly to be traded to Memphis
|24
|25
|26
Pick acquired via trade with Houston
|27
Pick acquired via trade with Denver
|28
|29
Pick acquired via trade with Toronto
|30
Pick reportedly traded to Detroit
NBA Draft Round 2 order
|1
Pick acquired via trade with New York
|2
|3
Pick acquired via trade with Cleveland
|4
Pick acquired via trade with Chicago
|5
|6
Pick acquired via trade with Washington
|7
|8
Pick acquired via trade with Memphis
|9
|10
Pick acquired via trade with Minnesota
|11
Pick acquired via trade with Los Angeles Lakers. Reportedly traded to the Warriors.
|12
Pick acquired via trade with Sacramento
|13
Pick acquired via trade with Miami
|14
Pick acquired via trade with Atlanta
|15
|16
Pick acquired via trade with Brooklyn
|17
Pick acquired via trade with Orlando
|18
|19
|20
|21
|22
Pick acquired via trade with Oklahoma City
|23
|24
|25
Pick acquired via trade with Houston
|26
Pick acquired via trade with Portland
|27
Pick acquired via trade with Denver
|28
|29
|30
Pick acquired via trade with Milwaukee
Top prospects
There's no doubt that Zion Williamson will be the No. 1 pick. Everyone has heard plenty about his exploits at Duke and his potential entering the league. But who else should you be aware of? Here's a look at some of the top prospects in this year's draft class. Via CBS Sports' latest prospect rankings:
- Zion Williamson -- F, Duke
- Ja Morant -- G, Murray State
- RJ Barrett -- F, Duke
- Darius Garland -- G, Vanderbilt
- Coby White -- G, North Carolina
- Jarrett Culver -- G, Texas Tech
- De'Andre Hunter -- F, Virginia
- Cam Reddish -- F, Duke
- Sekou Doumbouya -- F, France
- Jaxson Hayes -- C, Texas
