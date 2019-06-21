2019 NBA Draft: Live updates, picks, results, analysis, watch online, time, date, streaming, TV channel, draft order

The 2019 NBA Draft is moving right along, and the lottery is now complete. The New Orleans Pelicans selected Zion Williamson -- one of the most exciting prospects to enter the league since LeBron James -- with the No. 1 overall pick. Up next, the Memphis Grizzlies took Ja Morant with the No. 2 pick, and the New York Knicks followed that up by taking RJ Barrett with the No. 3 pick.

After those three, however, there was expected to be plenty of chaos, and that's just what happened. First, there were a number of trades. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, New Orleans has traded its No. 4 pick, which it acquired from the Lakers in the Anthony Davis deal, to the Hawks for the No. 8 and 17 and 35 picks in this year's draft. The Pelicans are also sending Solomon Hill, the 57th pick and a future second-rounder to Atlanta.

In addition to the Pelicans' trade with the Hawks for the No. 4 pick, the Phoenix Suns have also been busy. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, they agreed to move the No. 32 pick and TJ Warren to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for cash, and in a separate deal sent the No. 6 overall pick to the Minnesota Timberwolves for the No. 11 overall pick and Dario Saric.

Once the draft started, the surprises continued. First, the Pelicans decided on Jaxson Hayes with the No. 8 pick, and right after that the Wizards decided on Rui Hachimura -- a pick that even surprised the Gonzaga product himself. After that, the Suns selected Cameron Johnson with the No. 11 pick, which was seen as a huge reach.

When is the 2019 NBA Draft?

Date: Thursday, June 20



Thursday, June 20 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET



7:30 p.m. ET Free stream: Watch CBS Sports HQ for live coverage of the NBA Draft with pick-by-pick analysis, on-site reporting and draftee interviews



Watch CBS Sports HQ for live coverage of the NBA Draft with pick-by-pick analysis, on-site reporting and draftee interviews Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York



Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York Official broadcast: ESPN

NBA Draft Round 1 order

NBA Draft Round 2 order

1- 31 Nets

2 -32 Suns Pick reportedly to be traded to Indiana 3- 33 76ers

4 - 34 76ers

5 - 35 Pelicans

6 - 36 Hornets

7 -37 Mavericks

8 -38 Bulls 9 -39 Pelicans

10 -40 Kings

11 - 41 Hawks Pick reportedly to be traded to Golden State 12 -42 76ers

13 - 43 Timberwolves

14 - 44 Heat

15 - 45 Pistons

16 - 46 Magic

17 - 47 Kings

18 - 48 Clippers

19 - 49 Spurs

20 - 50 Pacers

21 - 51 Celtics

22 - 52 Hornets

23 - 53 Jazz

24 -54 76ers

25 -55 Knicks

26 -56 Clippers

27 -57 Pelicans

28 - 58 Warriors

29 - 59 Raptors

30 -60 Kings





