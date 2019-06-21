2019 NBA Draft: Live updates, picks, results, analysis, watch online, time, date, streaming, TV channel, draft order

As expected, Zion Williamson goes No. 1 overall to New Orleans in the 2019 NBA Draft

The 2019 NBA Draft is moving right along, and the lottery is now complete. The New Orleans Pelicans selected Zion Williamson -- one of the most exciting prospects to enter the league since LeBron James -- with the No. 1 overall pick. Up next, the Memphis Grizzlies took Ja Morant with the No. 2 pick, and the New York Knicks followed that up by taking RJ Barrett with the No. 3 pick

After those three, however, there was expected to be plenty of chaos, and that's just what happened. First, there were a number of trades. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, New Orleans has traded its No. 4 pick, which it acquired from the Lakers in the Anthony Davis deal, to the Hawks for the No. 8 and 17 and 35 picks in this year's draft. The Pelicans are also sending Solomon Hill, the 57th pick and a future second-rounder to Atlanta.

In addition to the Pelicans' trade with the Hawks for the No. 4 pick, the Phoenix Suns have also been busy. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, they agreed to move the No. 32 pick and TJ Warren to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for cash, and in a separate deal sent the No. 6 overall pick to the Minnesota Timberwolves for the No. 11 overall pick and Dario Saric

Once the draft started, the surprises continued. First, the Pelicans decided on Jaxson Hayes with the No. 8 pick, and right after that the Wizards decided on Rui Hachimura -- a pick that even surprised the Gonzaga product himself. After that, the Suns selected Cameron Johnson with the No. 11 pick, which was seen as a huge reach. 

CBS Sports will be with you throughout the 2019 NBA Draft. If you are unable to view the live application below, please click here.

Live NBA Draft updates

Check below for all the information you'll need to watch the 2019 NBA Draft on Thursday night:

When is the 2019 NBA Draft?

  • Date: Thursday, June 20
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Free stream: Watch CBS Sports HQ for live coverage of the NBA Draft with pick-by-pick analysis, on-site reporting and draftee interviews
  • Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
  • Official broadcast: ESPN
  • Follow: Draft Tracker

    NBA Draft Round 1 order

1

2

3

4
Pick reportedly to be traded to Atlanta via New Orleans
5

6
Pick reportedly to be traded to Minnesota
7

8
Pick reportedly to be traded to New Orleans
9

10

11
Pick reportedly to be traded to Phoenix
12

13

14

15

16

17
Pick reportedly to be traded to New Orleans via Atlanta
18

19

20

21

22

23
Pick reportedly to be traded to Memphis
24

25

26

27

28

29

30
Pick reportedly to be traded to Detroit

NBA Draft Round 2 order

1- 31

2 -32
Pick reportedly to be traded to Indiana
3- 33

4 - 34

5 - 35

6 - 36

7 -37

8 -38

9 -39

10 -40

11 - 41

Pick reportedly to be traded to Golden State

12 -42

13 - 43

14 - 44

15 - 45

16 - 46

17 - 47

18 - 48

19 - 49

20 - 50

21 - 51

22 - 52

23 - 53

24 -54

25 -55

26 -56

27 -57

28 - 58 

29 - 59

30 -60


NBA Writer

Jack Maloney lives and writes in Milwaukee, where, like the Bucks, he is trying to own the future. Full Bio

Get Live Coverage of Every Pick

DRAFT TRACKER WATCH LIVE ANALYSIS
Our Latest Stories
FOLLOW EVERY PICK LIVE
NBA DRAFT TRACKER
VIEW
NBA DRAFT SPECIAL
WATCH ON CBS SPORTS HQ