2019 NBA Draft: Live updates, picks, results, analysis, watch online, trades, draft order, streaming, TV channel

The 2019 NBA Draft is now halfway over with the conclusion of the first round. The New Orleans Pelicans selected Zion Williamson -- one of the most exciting prospects to enter the league since LeBron James -- with the No. 1 overall pick. Up next, the Memphis Grizzlies took Ja Morant with the No. 2 pick, and the New York Knicks followed that up by taking RJ Barrett with the No. 3 pick.

After those three, there was expected to be plenty of chaos, and that's just what happened. First, there were a number of trades leading up to the draft. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, New Orleans has traded its No. 4 pick, which it acquired from the Lakers in the Anthony Davis deal, to the Hawks for the eighth, 17th and 35th picks in this year's draft. The Pelicans are also sending Solomon Hill, the 57th pick and a future second-rounder to Atlanta.

In addition to the Pelicans' trade with the Hawks for the No. 4 pick, the Phoenix Suns have also been busy. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, they agreed to move the No. 32 pick and TJ Warren to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for cash, and in a separate deal sent the No. 6 overall pick to the Minnesota Timberwolves for the No. 11 overall pick and Dario Saric.

Once the draft started, the surprises continued. First, the Pelicans decided on Jaxson Hayes with the No. 8 pick, and right after that the Wizards decided on Rui Hachimura -- a pick that even surprised the Gonzaga product himself. After that, the Suns selected Cameron Johnson with the No. 11 pick, which was seen as a huge reach.

And that's to say nothing of the countless other trades. According to Wojnarowski, the Celtics traded the No. 20 overall pick to the Sixers in exchange for the Nos. 24 and 33 overall picks, then flipped the No. 24 pick and Aron Baynes to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for a the Bucks' 2020 first-round pick, which the Suns got in the Eric Bledsoe deal. The Sixers, meanwhile, used the No. 20 pick on Matisse Thybulle, while the Suns took Ty Jerome with the No. 24 selection.

Elsewhere, the Oklahoma City Thunder traded the No. 21 overall pick to the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for the No. 23 overall pick and a second-round pick in 2024, per Wojnarowski. The Grizzlies used the No. 21 pick to take Brandon Clarke, who had slid down the draft board, while the Thunder rook Darius Bazley -- notable for signing an endorsement with New Balance and sitting out last season instead of playing in college -- with the No. 24 pick.

If that wasn't enough, the Cleveland Cavaliers gave up four second-round picks to the Detroit Pistons for the No. 30 overall pick, according to Shams Charania. The Cavs used that pick, which the Pistons originally got from the Milwaukee Bucks for Tony Snell, to select Kevin Porter Jr.

And those were only some of the deals that went down. For a full list of the draft night trades, check out CBS Sports' trade tracker.

When is the 2019 NBA Draft?

When is the 2019 NBA Draft?

Date: Thursday, June 20



Thursday, June 20 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET



7:30 p.m. ET Free stream: Watch CBS Sports HQ for live coverage of the NBA Draft with pick-by-pick analysis, on-site reporting and draftee interviews



Watch CBS Sports HQ for live coverage of the NBA Draft with pick-by-pick analysis, on-site reporting and draftee interviews Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York



Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York Official broadcast: ESPN

NBA Draft Round 1 order

NBA Draft Round 2 order

1- 31 Nets

2 -32 Suns Pick reportedly to be traded to Indiana 3- 33 76ers

4 - 34 76ers

5 - 35 Pelicans

6 - 36 Hornets

7 -37 Mavericks

8 -38 Bulls 9 -39 Pelicans

10 -40 Kings

11 - 41 Hawks Pick reportedly to be traded to Golden State 12 -42 76ers

13 - 43 Timberwolves

14 - 44 Heat

15 - 45 Pistons

16 - 46 Magic

17 - 47 Kings

18 - 48 Clippers

19 - 49 Spurs

20 - 50 Pacers

21 - 51 Celtics

22 - 52 Hornets

23 - 53 Jazz

24 -54 76ers

25 -55 Knicks

26 -56 Clippers

27 -57 Pelicans

28 - 58 Warriors

29 - 59 Raptors

30 -60 Kings





