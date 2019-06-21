2019 NBA Draft: Live updates, picks, results, analysis, watch online, trades, draft order, streaming, TV channel
As expected, Zion Williamson goes No. 1 overall to New Orleans in the 2019 NBA Draft
The 2019 NBA Draft is now halfway over with the conclusion of the first round. The New Orleans Pelicans selected Zion Williamson -- one of the most exciting prospects to enter the league since LeBron James -- with the No. 1 overall pick. Up next, the Memphis Grizzlies took Ja Morant with the No. 2 pick, and the New York Knicks followed that up by taking RJ Barrett with the No. 3 pick.
After those three, there was expected to be plenty of chaos, and that's just what happened. First, there were a number of trades leading up to the draft. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, New Orleans has traded its No. 4 pick, which it acquired from the Lakers in the Anthony Davis deal, to the Hawks for the eighth, 17th and 35th picks in this year's draft. The Pelicans are also sending Solomon Hill, the 57th pick and a future second-rounder to Atlanta.
In addition to the Pelicans' trade with the Hawks for the No. 4 pick, the Phoenix Suns have also been busy. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, they agreed to move the No. 32 pick and TJ Warren to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for cash, and in a separate deal sent the No. 6 overall pick to the Minnesota Timberwolves for the No. 11 overall pick and Dario Saric.
Once the draft started, the surprises continued. First, the Pelicans decided on Jaxson Hayes with the No. 8 pick, and right after that the Wizards decided on Rui Hachimura -- a pick that even surprised the Gonzaga product himself. After that, the Suns selected Cameron Johnson with the No. 11 pick, which was seen as a huge reach.
And that's to say nothing of the countless other trades. According to Wojnarowski, the Celtics traded the No. 20 overall pick to the Sixers in exchange for the Nos. 24 and 33 overall picks, then flipped the No. 24 pick and Aron Baynes to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for a the Bucks' 2020 first-round pick, which the Suns got in the Eric Bledsoe deal. The Sixers, meanwhile, used the No. 20 pick on Matisse Thybulle, while the Suns took Ty Jerome with the No. 24 selection.
Elsewhere, the Oklahoma City Thunder traded the No. 21 overall pick to the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for the No. 23 overall pick and a second-round pick in 2024, per Wojnarowski. The Grizzlies used the No. 21 pick to take Brandon Clarke, who had slid down the draft board, while the Thunder rook Darius Bazley -- notable for signing an endorsement with New Balance and sitting out last season instead of playing in college -- with the No. 24 pick.
If that wasn't enough, the Cleveland Cavaliers gave up four second-round picks to the Detroit Pistons for the No. 30 overall pick, according to Shams Charania. The Cavs used that pick, which the Pistons originally got from the Milwaukee Bucks for Tony Snell, to select Kevin Porter Jr.
And those were only some of the deals that went down. For a full list of the draft night trades, check out CBS Sports' trade tracker.
CBS Sports will be with you throughout the 2019 NBA Draft. If you are unable to view the live application below, please click here.
Live NBA Draft updates
Check below for all the information you'll need to watch the 2019 NBA Draft on Thursday night:
When is the 2019 NBA Draft?
- Date: Thursday, June 20
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Free stream: Watch CBS Sports HQ for live coverage of the NBA Draft with pick-by-pick analysis, on-site reporting and draftee interviews
- Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- Official broadcast: ESPN
- Follow: Draft Tracker
NBA Draft Round 1 order
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Pick reportedly to be traded to Atlanta via New Orleans
|5
|6
|Pick reportedly to be traded to Minnesota
|7
|8
|Pick reportedly to be traded to New Orleans
|9
|10
|11
|Pick reportedly to be traded to Phoenix
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|Pick reportedly to be traded to New Orleans via Atlanta
|18
|19
|20
|21
|22
|23
|Pick reportedly to be traded to Memphis
|24
|25
|26
|27
|28
|29
|30
|Pick reportedly to be traded to Detroit
NBA Draft Round 2 order
|1- 31
|2 -32
|Pick reportedly to be traded to Indiana
|3- 33
|4 - 34
|5 - 35
|6 - 36
|7 -37
|8 -38
|9 -39
|10 -40
|11 - 41
Pick reportedly to be traded to Golden State
|12 -42
|13 - 43
|14 - 44
|15 - 45
|16 - 46
|17 - 47
|18 - 48
|19 - 49
|20 - 50
|21 - 51
|22 - 52
|23 - 53
|24 -54
|25 -55
|26 -56
|27 -57
|28 - 58
|29 - 59
|30 -60
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA Draft Grades: Live breakdown
Trades are dominating the 2019 NBA Draft, so follow along as we help you understand everything...
-
Grizzlies take Ja Morant with No. 2 pick
Morant is the first player in Murray State history to be drafted inside the top 10 of the NBA...
-
Pelicans select Zion Williamson at No. 1
Williamson is the second No. 1 pick from Duke since 2011 and the ninth top-10 pick during that...
-
Hawks' rebuild looks better after draft
Atlanta's future is looking even more promising after GM Travis Schlenk spent another draft...
-
Knicks take RJ Barrett with No. 3 pick
Barrett is headed to NY after the Knicks picked him at No. 3 overall on Thursday
-
Warriors have unique idea to re-sign KD
The Warriors could look into re-signing Durant, then trading him