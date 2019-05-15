2019 NBA Draft Lottery: Leaked footage of rehearsal shows Suns getting No. 1 pick, last-place Knicks falling to No. 5

The NBA postseason is in full swing, but eyes around the league will be on the NBA's Draft Lottery on Tuesday evening.

The New York Knicks currently share the best odds of obtaining the No. 1 pick after having the worst record during the regular season. However, a video surfaced showing a rehearsal of the draft lottery and during that practice run, with the Phoenix Suns ending up with the top pick.

FWIW - just caught the ESPN rehearsal for tonight’s NBA draft lottery. Rachel Nichols and Mark Tatum announced Phx as the winner. Hopefully this isn’t a sign of what’s to come.



1. Suns

2. Mavericks

3. Bulls

4. Cavs

5. Knicks pic.twitter.com/kNHB5FpkR2 — Jon Fox, NBA (@NewLookKnicks) May 14, 2019

The Cleveland Cavaliers, Suns and Knicks currently all have a 14 percent of obtaining the top pick.

The Suns certainly could use the top pick in the 2019 NBA Draft considering that Duke's Zion Williamson is expected to be the first top prospect taken. Phoenix had quite the haul in the 2018 NBA Draft as they landed Deandre Ayton with the top pick while also acquiring Mikal Bridges in a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers.

The draft lottery begins at 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday.