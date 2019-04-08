2019 NBA Draft Lottery odds: Knicks clinch league's worst record, secure top lottery-draw position
Based on the changes to the lottery system this season, the worst three teams will get an equal chance at the No. 1 pick
Tanking isn't over, but the NBA has tweaked the lottery system in advance of the 2019 NBA Draft in order to discourage teams from getting in an intense race to the bottom of the standings. The big change: The teams who finish with the three worst regular-season records will each have a 14 percent chance of getting the No. 1 pick, which every reputable draft expert believes will be used to select Duke's Zion Williamson, a point-center with preposterous athleticism and superstar potential.
Previously, finishing dead-last would give a team a 25 percent chance of winning the lottery, finishing second to last would give a team a 19.9 percent chance and finishing third to last would give a team a 15.6 percent chance.
After the top (or bottom, I guess?) three, every lottery team's odds gradually decrease. If you finish fourth in what we'll call the "tank standings," you will have a 12.5 percent chance of getting the No. 1 pick; fifth, 10.5 percent; sixth, 9.0 percent and so on. Critics of this particular lottery reform argue that the league has not eliminated the incentive to lose and, if a change was going to made, it should have been a more radical one. Supporters argue that this is an improvement on what was in place before, and, as long as there is going to be a draft, all the Board of Governors can do is make relatively minor adjustments to the odds.
Either way, this is the system that exists. The New York Knicks have been losing like no other team in the league this season, and it has paid off as they've officially clinched the No. 1 position, while the Chicago Bulls are locked in at No. 4.
Here's how the rest of the standings are shaping up, courtesy of Tankathon.com:
|Team
|Record
|Games back
|Top four pick
|No. 1 pick
|16-64
|--
|52.1%
|14.0%
|19-62
|2.5
|52.1%*
|14.0%*
|19-62
|2.5
|52.1%
|14.0%
|22-58
|6.0
|48.1%
|12.5%
|29-52
|12.5
|42.1%
|10.5%
|32-49
|15.5
|37.2%*
|9.0%*
|32-48
|16.0
|29.4%
|6.8%
|32-48
|16.0
|29.0%*
|6.7%*
|33-48
|16.5
|20.3%
|4.5%
|36-44
|20.0
|13.9%
|3.0%
|37-44
|20.5
|9.4%
|2.0%
|38-42
|22.0
|6.2%
|1.3%
|38-42
|22.0
|5.7%
|1.2%
|39-42
|22.5
|2.4%*
|0.5%*
* Owed picks:
- The Cavaliers owe the Hawks a first-round pick via the Kyle Korver trade, and it is protected 1-10 this year.
- The Grizzlies owe the Celtics a first-round pick via the Jeff Green trade, and it is protected 1-8 this year.
- The Mavericks owe the Hawks a first-round pick via the Luka Doncic trade, and it is protected 1-5 this year.
- The Kings' first-round pick, which was owed to the Sixers via the Nik Stauskas trade, is now owed to the Celtics via the Markelle Fultz trade, and is protected No. 1 overall.
Additional notes:
- The Hawks and Cavaliers have the hardest remaining schedules of any of the teams in the top five of the tanking race, per Tankathon.com. The Suns, meanwhile, have the easiest.
- Four of the teams in the top five of the tanking race are currently on losing streaks, with the Cavaliers leading the way on an eight-game slide.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA Sunday: scores, highlights, results
There was no shortage of NBA action on Sunday
-
Celtics' Smart suffers hip contusion
Smart had to be helped off the court, but was 'walking around' in the locker room postgame...
-
NBA DFS lineups, best picks for April 7
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup ad...
-
Heat vs. Raptors odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Raptors vs. Heat 10,000 times.
-
NBA scores, highlights for Saturday
The NBA had just two games on Saturday
-
McCollum probable for Sunday vs. Nuggets
The Blazers guard hasn't played since March 16 when he landed awkwardly against the Spurs and...