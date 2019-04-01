2019 NBA Draft Lottery odds: Knicks, Suns, Cavs ahead in race for Zion Williamson and the No. 1 overall pick
A look at all the changes to the lottery system this season and the ongoing race for the draft's top picks
Tanking isn't over, but the NBA has tweaked the lottery system in advance of the 2019 NBA Draft in order to discourage teams from getting in an intense race to the bottom of the standings. The big change: The teams who finish with the three worst regular-season records will each have a 14 percent chance of getting the No. 1 pick, which every reputable draft expert believes will be used to select Duke's Zion Williamson, a point-center with preposterous athleticism and superstar potential.
Previously, finishing dead-last would give a team a 25 percent chance of winning the lottery, finishing second to last would give a team a 19.9 percent chance and finishing third to last would give a team a 15.6 percent chance.
After the top (or bottom, I guess?) three, every lottery team's odds gradually decrease. If you finish fourth in what we'll call the "tank standings," you will have a 12.5 percent chance of getting the No. 1 pick; fifth, 10.5 percent; sixth, 9.0 percent and so on. Critics of this particular lottery reform argue that the league has not eliminated the incentive to lose and, if a change was going to made, it should have been a more radical one. Supporters argue that this is an improvement on what was in place before, and, as long as there is going to be a draft, all the Board of Governors can do is make relatively minor adjustments to the odds.
Either way, this is the system that exists, and here's how the standings are shaping up, courtesy of Tankathon.com:
|Team
|Record
|Games back
|Top four pick
|No. 1 pick
|14-62
|--
|52.1%
|14.0%
|17-60
|2.5
|52.1%
|14.0%
|19-58
|4.5
|52.1%*
|14.0%*
|21-56
|6.5
|48.1%
|12.5%
|28-49
|13.5
|42.1%
|10.5%
|30-46
|16.0
|37.2%*
|9.0%*
|31-46
|16.5
|31.9%
|7.5%
|32-46
|17.0
|23.5%
|5.3%
|32-46
|17.0
|23.1%*
|5.2%*
|34-42
|20.0
|13.9%
|3.0%
|35-42
|20.5
|9.4%
|2.0%
|35-41
|21.0
|7.1%
|1.5%
|38-39
|23.5
|3.8%*
|0.8%*
|38-39
|23.5
|3.4%
|0.7%
* Owed picks:
- The Cavaliers owe the Hawks a first-round pick via the Kyle Korver trade, and it is protected 1-10 this year.
- The Grizzlies owe the Celtics a first-round pick via the Jeff Green trade, and it is protected 1-8 this year.
- The Mavericks owe the Hawks a first-round pick via the Luka Doncic trade, and it is protected 1-5 this year.
- The Kings' first-round pick, which was owed to the Sixers via the Nik Stauskas trade, is now owed to the Celtics via the Markelle Fultz trade, and is protected No. 1 overall.
Additional notes:
- The Hawks and Cavaliers have the hardest remaining schedules of any of the teams in the top five of the tanking race, per Tankathon.com. The Suns, meanwhile, have the easiest.
- Four of the teams in the top five of the tanking race are currently on losing streaks, with the Knicks and Suns leading the way on a five-game slide.
