2019 NBA Draft: New Era unveils draft hats for all 30 teams that 'pay homage to the varsity jacket'

When Zion Williamson, Ja Morant and the rest of this year's group of top prospects take the stage at Barclays Center for the 2019 NBA Draft on Thursday night, they'll be wearing all-new hats courtesy of New Era, complete with a tribute to varsity sports jackets.

A year after styling the 2018 caps with custom pins for each team, New Era Cap Co.'s 2019 NBA Authentics: Draft Series couples pins with felt basketball patches, as well as gold team logo marks, team-specific striping and side embroidery to recognize founding dates, cities and anthems for all 30 franchises.

John Connors, New Era Cap's director of basketball, said the series "pays homage to the varsity jacket" and thus is a fitting "first piece of team gear that these draftees (will) put on as they begin their journey to become stars in this league."

Headlined by the 9FIFTY snapback that will be given to draftees as they take the stage and shake hands with commissioner Adam Silver, the collection is also available via NewEraCap.com in the 59FIFTY fitted, 9TWENTY adjustable, 39THIRTY stretch, 29TWENTY and knit silhouette styles, with prices ranging from $30-38.

Here's a look at the new caps for all 30 teams ahead of the draft:

