2019 NBA Draft order and tiebreakers: Knicks, Cavs and Suns lock up best lottery odds; Bucks pick last in first round
An updated look at the draft order for the first round now that the NBA regular season is in the books
In college basketball, a losing season can get a coach fired. Players will often transfer amidst uncertainty. Fans will boo. Or worse yet: they won't show up.
In the NBA, losing seasons are viewed through a different lens. Fans sometimes cheer at the prospects of taking L's in bunches. Coaches may lose their jobs, sure, but for a noble cause known as tanking, where teams, well, tank their season in order to get a better draft pick. It's why the Knicks' single-greatest accomplishment as a franchise all season -- and maybe the last five years -- was probably its 18-game losing streak.
Never mind that a team stinks during a shameless tank job; the stench of a rotten squad is worth it for some fans who know that at the end of the tunnel lies a high draft pick. Maybe Ja Morant. Maybe RJ Barrett. If you were really bad (looking at you, Knicks, Cavs and Suns!), perhaps you'll even be in position to draft Zion Williamson, Duke's stellar freshman prospect who is expected to go No. 1 overall. Talk about a kind reward for being awful!
The NBA has tried to curb tanking with new rules that are in place this year. The team with the worst record this season will pick no lower than fifth this summer, replacing the previous position of fourth. As a way to ensure the worst team isn't guaranteed the best pick, the three teams with the worst records (as opposed to the one team with the worst record in the previous system) will be given a 14 percent chance to win the lottery. The previous structure of the weighted lottery system provided a 25 percent chance for the team with the worst record to win the top pick, the team with the second-worst record a 19.9 percent chance and the team with the third-worst record a 15.6 percent chance.
We'll find out the official order of the lottery on May 14, when the draft lottery will take place and the ping pong balls will, quite literally, decide the fate of the 14 teams included in it. As for the Bucks: Sorry. You were too good this season. As a result of your dominance, you will be picking last in this year's first round.
So with the NBA's regular season officially coming to a close on Wednesday night, below is an updated look at the projected order of the 2019 NBA Draft.
1. New York Knicks
2. Phoenix Suns
7. Atlanta Hawks (via Dallas)
12. Miami Heat
12. Boston Celtics (via Sacramento Kings)
15. Detroit Pistons
16. Brooklyn Nets
16. Orlando Magic
18. Indiana Pacers
18. Boston Celtics (via Los Angeles Clippers)
21. Boston Celtics
23. Utah Jazz
25. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Houston Rockets)
27. Brooklyn Nets (via Denver Nuggets)
29. San Antonio Spurs (via Toronto Raptors)
30. Milwaukee Bucks
Tiebreakers
Tiebreakers for teams with matching records will be decided on Friday, April 12. Below are all the tiebreaker scenarios and where they stand in the pecking order. The ties will be broke via coin flips and will officially set the pre-lottery order.
- The Cleveland Cavaliers and Phoenix Suns are tied with the second-worst record in the NBA at 19-63. A tiebreaker will be used on which team will enter the lottery at the second and third positions.
- The Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks (whose pick will be shipped to Atlanta and is protected 1-5 this year) are tied with records of 33-49. Tiebreakers will be used to decide which teams will enter the lottery at the seventh, eighth and ninth positions.
- The Charlotte Hornets, Miami Heat and Sacramento Kings (whose pick belongs to the Boston Celtics and is top-1 protected) share 39-43 records. Tiebreakers will decide which teams will enter the lottery at the 12th, 13th and 14th positions.
- The Brooklyn Nets and Orlando Magic share 42-40 records. A tiebreaker will be used to decide which team picks 16th and which team picks 17th.
- The Indiana Pacers, San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Clippers (whose pick belongs to the Boston Celtics) share 48-34 records. Tiebreakers will be used to determine the 18th, 19th and 20th picks of the draft.
- The Boston Celtics and Oklahoma City Thunder both ended the season at 49-33. Tiebreakers will be used to decide which team picks 21 and which teams picks 22.
- The Portland Trail Blazers and Houston Rockets (whose pick belongs to Cleveland) shared 53-29 records. Tiebreakers will be used to determine the 25th and 26th picks of the draft.
