2019 NBA Draft: Projected top-two pick Ja Morant announces multiyear endorsement deal with Nike

Murray State guard Ja Morant, who's in line to be the No. 2 pick in the NBA Draft this June, announced on Monday that he's no longer a brand free agent after signing a multiyear endorsement deal with Nike.

"All my life my parents worked for a check," Morant said on Instagram. "Now I'm proud to say that I work for the check."

Morant became a household name during his sophomore season at Murray State, when he took the college basketball scene by storm becoming the first player in NCAA history to average more than 20 points and 10 assists per game. If there was any doubt Morant was one of the top prospects in the draft, he made things clear after recording just the ninth triple-double in NCAA Tournament history.

The move to go with Nike wasn't much of a surprise. Morant wore Nike shoes during his two-year stint at Murray State. He made use of the Nike Kyrie 4 often, while switching to the Nike KD 11 on other occasions.

Ja Morant (left) wearing the Nike Kyrie 4 during the NCAA Tournament. USATSI

With Morant already locked in with Nike, it opens the door for the brand to continue to set their sights on projected No. 1 pick Zion Williamson, who is set to secure one of the most lucrative rookie shoe deals since LeBron James signed a 7-year, $90 million deal in 2003. The Swoosh is in a critical position after the top two picks in the 2018 NBA Draft -- DeAndre Ayton and Marvin Bagley III -- chose to sign with Puma instead.