2019 NBA Draft trade tracker: Anthony Davis, Mike Conley both moved; Warriors get second-rounder from Hawks

The night of the NBA Draft provides hope for franchises who have fallen on hard times, but it also allows contending teams to make moves to improve their rosters. There's usually at least one big-time trade that takes place on the night of the draft, and with the league in flux due to the Warriors' injuries, the Lakers getting Anthony Davis and so many stars on the free agent market, Thursday night could provide some transactional fireworks.

Here's a look at every trade that took place on draft night, including the Davis and Mike Conley deals that were agreed upon a few days prior since they involve 2019 draft picks.

6/20/19 TEAM RECEIVES





GS No. 41 overall pick in 2019 draft





ATL Cash considerations

2024 second round pick







6/19/19 TEAM RECEIVES





MIL Jon Leuer





DET Tony Snell

No. 30 overall pick in 2019 draft







6/19/19 TEAM RECEIVES





MIA No. 44 overall pick in 2019 draft





ATL Future conditional second-round pick

Cash considerations









6/19/19 TEAM RECEIVES





UTA G Mike Conley





MEM F Jae Crowder

G Kyle Korver

G Grayson Allen

No. 23 overall pick in 2019 draft

Future first-round draft pick





