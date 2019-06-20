2019 NBA Draft trade tracker: Anthony Davis, Mike Conley both moved; Warriors get second-rounder from Hawks

An updated look at every deal that's gone down during the 2019 NBA Draft

The night of the NBA Draft provides hope for franchises who have fallen on hard times, but it also allows contending teams to make moves to improve their rosters. There's usually at least one big-time trade that takes place on the night of the draft, and with the league in flux due to the Warriors' injuries, the Lakers getting Anthony Davis and so many stars on the free agent market, Thursday night could provide some transactional fireworks.

Here's a look at every trade that took place on draft night, including the Davis and Mike Conley deals that were agreed upon a few days prior since they involve 2019 draft picks.

6/20/19TEAM RECEIVES


No. 41 overall pick in 2019 draft


Cash considerations
2024 second round pick


6/19/19TEAM RECEIVES


Jon Leuer


Tony Snell
No. 30 overall pick in 2019 draft


6/19/19TEAM RECEIVES


No. 44 overall pick in 2019 draft


Future conditional second-round pick 
Cash considerations


6/19/19TEAM RECEIVES


G Mike Conley


F Jae Crowder 
G Kyle Korver
G Grayson Allen
No. 23 overall pick in 2019 draft
Future first-round draft pick


6/15/19TEAM RECEIVES


F Anthony Davis


F Brandon Ingram 
G Lonzo Ball
G Josh Hart
No. 4 overall pick in 2019 draft
Three future first-round draft picks


Our Latest Stories