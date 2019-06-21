2019 NBA Draft trade tracker: Hawks get No. 4 pick from Pelicans; Sixers, Celtics swap first-rounders

An updated look at every deal that's gone down during the 2019 NBA Draft

After a frenzy of activity beforehand, the 2019 NBA Draft was relatively quiet trade-wise. But toward the end of the first round, that started to pick up. The Celtics and 76ers -- two of the Eastern Conference's top teams last season -- pulled off a trade involving Washington defensive standout Matisse Thybulle, and the trades started rolling in after that.

Earlier, folks around the NBA were wondering whether the Pelicans would hang onto the No. 4 overall pick they received from the Lakers in the Anthony Davis deal or trade it for assets, and we received our answer a little over an hour before the 2019 NBA Draft. New Orleans reportedly dealt the pick to the Hawks in exchange for the No. 8, No. 17 and No. 35 picks on Thursday night. The Hawks also took back the contract of Solomon Hill in the deal.

The night of the NBA Draft provides hope for franchises who have fallen on hard times, but it also allows contending teams to make moves to improve their rosters. There's usually at least one big-time trade that takes place on the night of the draft, and with the league in flux due to the Warriors' injuries, the Lakers getting Davis and so many stars on the free agent market, Thursday night could provide some transactional fireworks.

Here's a look at every trade that's taken place on draft night, along with the Davis and Mike Conley deals that were agreed upon a few days prior since they involve 2019 draft picks.

6/20/19TEAM RECEIVES


F Mfiondu Kabengele (No. 27 overall pick)


No. 56 pick in 2019 draft
2020 first-round pick (via Philadelphia)


6/20/19TEAM RECEIVES


G Ty Jerome (No. 24 overall pick)
C Aron Baynes


2020 first-round pick (via Milwaukee)


6/20/19TEAM RECEIVES


F Brandon Clarke (No. 21 overall pick)


F Darius Bazley (No. overall 23 pick)
2024 second-round pick


6/20/19TEAM RECEIVES


F Matisse Thybulle (No. 20 overall pick)


No. 24 overall pick in 2019 draft
No. 33 overall pick in 2019 draft


6/20/19TEAM RECEIVES


F Jarrett Culver (No. 6 overall pick)



F Dario Saric
F Cam Johnson (No. 11 overall pick)  


6/20/19TEAM RECEIVES


F Solomon Hill
F De'Andre Hunter (No. 4 overall pick)
No. 57 overall pick in 2019 draft
Future second-round pick


C Jaxson Hayes (No. 8 overall pick)
G Nickeil Alexander-Walker (No. 17 overall pick)
No. 35 overall pick in 2019 draft
Protected 2020 first-round pick (via Cleveland)


6/20/19TEAM RECEIVES


F T.J. Warren
No. 32 overall pick in 2019 draft


Cash considerations



6/20/19TEAM RECEIVES


No. 41 overall pick in 2019 draft


Cash considerations
2024 second round pick


6/19/19TEAM RECEIVES


Jon Leuer


Tony Snell
No. 30 overall pick in 2019 draft


6/19/19TEAM RECEIVES


No. 44 overall pick in 2019 draft


Future conditional second-round pick 
Cash considerations


6/19/19TEAM RECEIVES


G Mike Conley


F Jae Crowder 
G Kyle Korver
G Grayson Allen
No. 23 overall pick in 2019 draft
Future first-round draft pick


6/15/19TEAM RECEIVES


F Anthony Davis


F Brandon Ingram 
G Lonzo Ball
G Josh Hart
No. 4 overall pick in 2019 draft
Three future first-round draft picks


Get Live Coverage of Every Pick

DRAFT TRACKER WATCH LIVE ANALYSIS
Our Latest Stories
FOLLOW EVERY PICK LIVE
NBA DRAFT TRACKER
VIEW
NBA DRAFT SPECIAL
WATCH ON CBS SPORTS HQ