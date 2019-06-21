2019 NBA Draft trade tracker: Hawks get No. 4 pick from Pelicans; Sixers, Celtics swap first-rounders
An updated look at every deal that's gone down during the 2019 NBA Draft
After a frenzy of activity beforehand, the 2019 NBA Draft was relatively quiet trade-wise. But toward the end of the first round, that started to pick up. The Celtics and 76ers -- two of the Eastern Conference's top teams last season -- pulled off a trade involving Washington defensive standout Matisse Thybulle, and the trades started rolling in after that.
Earlier, folks around the NBA were wondering whether the Pelicans would hang onto the No. 4 overall pick they received from the Lakers in the Anthony Davis deal or trade it for assets, and we received our answer a little over an hour before the 2019 NBA Draft. New Orleans reportedly dealt the pick to the Hawks in exchange for the No. 8, No. 17 and No. 35 picks on Thursday night. The Hawks also took back the contract of Solomon Hill in the deal.
The night of the NBA Draft provides hope for franchises who have fallen on hard times, but it also allows contending teams to make moves to improve their rosters. There's usually at least one big-time trade that takes place on the night of the draft, and with the league in flux due to the Warriors' injuries, the Lakers getting Davis and so many stars on the free agent market, Thursday night could provide some transactional fireworks.
Here's a look at every trade that's taken place on draft night, along with the Davis and Mike Conley deals that were agreed upon a few days prior since they involve 2019 draft picks.
|6/20/19
|TEAM RECEIVES
| F Solomon Hill
F De'Andre Hunter (No. 4 overall pick)
No. 57 overall pick in 2019 draft
Future second-round pick
|
|
|
| C Jaxson Hayes (No. 8 overall pick)
G Nickeil Alexander-Walker (No. 17 overall pick)
No. 35 overall pick in 2019 draft
Protected 2020 first-round pick (via Cleveland)
|
|
|
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
LIVE updates: 2019 NBA Draft
As expected, Zion Williamson goes No. 1 overall to New Orleans in the 2019 NBA Draft
-
NBA Draft Grades: Live breakdown
Trades are dominating the 2019 NBA Draft, so follow along as we help you understand everything...
-
Pelicans select Zion Williamson at No. 1
Williamson is the second No. 1 pick from Duke since 2011 and the ninth top-10 pick during that...
-
Warriors have unique idea to re-sign KD
The Warriors could look into re-signing Durant, then trading him
-
Knicks take RJ Barrett with No. 3 pick
Barrett is headed to NY after the Knicks picked him at No. 3 overall on Thursday
-
Grizzlies take Ja Morant with No. 2 pick
Morant is the first player in Murray State history to be drafted inside the top 10 of the NBA...