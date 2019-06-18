2019 NBA Draft: Watch online, live stream, TV channel, draft order, start time, date, top prospects

After a dramatic and devastating NBA Finals, in which the Toronto Raptors won their first title and ended the Golden State Warriors' dynasty, the 2018-19 season is officially in the books. Now, it's time for the 2019 NBA Draft, which is fast approaching.

Whereas last year's draft was considered the deepest in some time, this year's edition features one of the most exciting prospects to enter the league since LeBron James. The New Orleans Pelicans -- fresh off the Anthony Davis trade -- won the No. 1 overall pick in the Draft Lottery and are expected to take Zion Williamson from Duke. After that, they'll also have the No. 4 overall pick courtesy of the Lakers -- that is, if they don't trade it first.

Following the Pelicans at No. 2 is the Memphis Grizzlies, who most expect will take Ja Morant from Murray State. Up next is the New York Knicks at No. 3, and all signs point to them selecting RJ Barrett, also out of Duke. Once those picks are out of the way, however, what happens next is anyone's guess.

The Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics lead the way with three picks each in the first round, while the Pelicans, Cavaliers and Spurs all have two first-round selections. The Raptors, Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Sacramento Kings, Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets and Denver Nuggets, meanwhile, will all be without a first-round selection entering draft night.

When is the 2019 NBA Draft?

Date: Thursday, June 20



Thursday, June 20 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET



7:30 p.m. ET Free stream: Watch CBS Sports HQ for live coverage of the NBA Draft with pick-by-pick analysis, on-site reporting and draftee interviews



Watch CBS Sports HQ for live coverage of the NBA Draft with pick-by-pick analysis, on-site reporting and draftee interviews Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York



Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York Official broadcast: ESPN

NBA Draft Round 1 order

NBA Draft Round 2 order

1-31 Nets Pick acquired via trade with New York 2-32 Suns

3-33 76ers Pick acquired via trade with Cleveland 4-34 76ers Pick acquired via trade with Chicago 5-35 Hawks

6-36 Hornets Pick acquired via trade with Washington 7-37 Mavericks

8-38 Bulls Pick acquired via trade with Memphis 9-39 Pelicans

10-40 Kings Pick acquired via trade with Minnesota 11-41 Hawks Pick acquired via trade with Los Angeles Lakers 12-42 76ers Pick acquired via trade with Sacramento 13-43 Timberwolves Pick acquired via trade with Miami 14-44 Hawks Pick acquired via trade with Charlotte 15-45 Pistons

16-46 Magic Pick acquired via trade with Brooklyn 17-47 Kings Pick acquired via trade with Orlando 18-48 Clippers

19-49 Spurs

20-50 Pacers

21-51 Celtics

22-52 Hornets Pick acquired via trade with Oklahoma City 23-53 Jazz

24-54 76ers

25-55 Knicks Pick acquired via trade with Houston 26-56 Clippers Pick acquired via trade with Portland 27-57 Pelicans Pick acquired via trade with Denver 28-58 Warriors

29-59 Raptors

30-60 Kings Pick acquired via trade with Milwaukee

Top prospects

There's no doubt that Zion Williamson will be the No. 1 pick. Everyone has heard plenty about his exploits at Duke and his potential entering the league. But who else should you be aware of? Here's a look at some of the top prospects in this year's draft class. Via CBS Sports' latest prospect rankings: