2019 NBA Draft: Watch online, live stream, TV channel, draft order, top prospects, start time, date

The 2019 NBA Draft is set for Thursday, June 20

After a dramatic and devastating NBA Finals, in which the Toronto Raptors won their first title and ended the Golden State Warriors' dynasty, the 2018-19 season is officially in the books. Now, it's time for the 2019 NBA Draft, which is fast approaching. 

Whereas last year's draft was considered the deepest in some time, this year's edition features one of the most exciting prospects to enter the league since LeBron James. The New Orleans Pelicans -- fresh off the Anthony Davis trade -- won the No. 1 overall pick in the Draft Lottery and are expected to take Zion Williamson from Duke. After that, they'll also have the No. 4 overall pick courtesy of the Lakers -- that is, if they don't trade it first.

Following the Pelicans at No. 2 is the Memphis Grizzlies, who most expect will take Ja Morant from Murray State. Up next is the New York Knicks at No. 3, and all signs point to them selecting RJ Barrett, also out of Duke. Once those picks are out of the way, however, what happens next is anyone's guess. 

The Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics lead the way with three picks each in the first round, while the Pelicans, Cavaliers and Spurs all have two first-round selections. The Raptors, Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Sacramento Kings, Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets and Denver Nuggets, meanwhile, will all be without a first-round selection entering draft night. 

When is the 2019 NBA Draft?

  • Date: Thursday, June 20
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Free stream: Watch CBS Sports HQ for live coverage of the NBA Draft with pick-by-pick analysis, on-site reporting and draftee interviews
  • Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York  
  • Official broadcast: ESPN

First round draft order

  1. New Orleans Pelicans
  2. Memphis Grizzlies
  3. New York Knicks
  4. New Orleans Pelicans (via Los Angeles Lakers)
  5. Cleveland Cavaliers
  6. Phoenix Suns
  7. Chicago Bulls
  8. Atlanta Hawks
  9. Washington Wizards
  10. Atlanta Hawks (via Dallas Mavericks)
  11. Minnesota Timberwolves
  12. Charlotte Hornets
  13. Miami Heat
  14. Boston Celtics (via Sacramento Kings)
  15. Detroit Pistons
  16. Orlando Magic
  17. Atlanta Hawks (via Brooklyn Nets)
  18. Indiana Pacers
  19. San Antonio Spurs
  20. Boston Celtics (via Los Angeles Clippers via Memphis Grizzlies)
  21. Oklahoma City Thunder
  22. Boston Celtics
  23. Utah Jazz
  24. Philadelphia 76ers
  25. Portland Trail Blazers
  26. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Houston Rockets)
  27. Brooklyn Nets (via Denver Nuggets)
  28. Golden State Warrriors
  29. San Antonio Spurs (via Toronto Raptors)
  30. Milwaukee Bucks

Top prospects

There's no doubt that Zion Williamson will be the No. 1 pick. Everyone has heard plenty about his exploits at Duke and his potential entering the league. But who else should you be aware of? Here's a look at some of the top prospects in this year's draft class. Via CBS Sports' latest prospect rankings:

  1. Zion Williamson -- F, Duke
  2. Ja Morant -- G, Murray State
  3. RJ Barrett -- F, Duke
  4. Darius Garland -- G, Vanderbilt
  5. Coby White -- G, North Carolina
  6. Jarrett Culver -- G, Texas Tech
  7. De'Andre Hunter -- F, Virginia
  8. Cam Reddish -- F, Duke
  9. Sekou Doumbouya -- F, France
  10. Jaxson Hayes -- C, Texas
