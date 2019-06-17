2019 NBA Draft: Watch online, live stream, TV channel, draft order, top prospects, start time, date
The 2019 NBA Draft is set for Thursday, June 20
After a dramatic and devastating NBA Finals, in which the Toronto Raptors won their first title and ended the Golden State Warriors' dynasty, the 2018-19 season is officially in the books. Now, it's time for the 2019 NBA Draft, which is fast approaching.
Whereas last year's draft was considered the deepest in some time, this year's edition features one of the most exciting prospects to enter the league since LeBron James. The New Orleans Pelicans -- fresh off the Anthony Davis trade -- won the No. 1 overall pick in the Draft Lottery and are expected to take Zion Williamson from Duke. After that, they'll also have the No. 4 overall pick courtesy of the Lakers -- that is, if they don't trade it first.
Following the Pelicans at No. 2 is the Memphis Grizzlies, who most expect will take Ja Morant from Murray State. Up next is the New York Knicks at No. 3, and all signs point to them selecting RJ Barrett, also out of Duke. Once those picks are out of the way, however, what happens next is anyone's guess.
The Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics lead the way with three picks each in the first round, while the Pelicans, Cavaliers and Spurs all have two first-round selections. The Raptors, Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Sacramento Kings, Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets and Denver Nuggets, meanwhile, will all be without a first-round selection entering draft night.
When is the 2019 NBA Draft?
- Date: Thursday, June 20
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Free stream: Watch CBS Sports HQ for live coverage of the NBA Draft with pick-by-pick analysis, on-site reporting and draftee interviews
- Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- Official broadcast: ESPN
First round draft order
- New Orleans Pelicans
- Memphis Grizzlies
- New York Knicks
- New Orleans Pelicans (via Los Angeles Lakers)
- Cleveland Cavaliers
- Phoenix Suns
- Chicago Bulls
- Atlanta Hawks
- Washington Wizards
- Atlanta Hawks (via Dallas Mavericks)
- Minnesota Timberwolves
- Charlotte Hornets
- Miami Heat
- Boston Celtics (via Sacramento Kings)
- Detroit Pistons
- Orlando Magic
- Atlanta Hawks (via Brooklyn Nets)
- Indiana Pacers
- San Antonio Spurs
- Boston Celtics (via Los Angeles Clippers via Memphis Grizzlies)
- Oklahoma City Thunder
- Boston Celtics
- Utah Jazz
- Philadelphia 76ers
- Portland Trail Blazers
- Cleveland Cavaliers (via Houston Rockets)
- Brooklyn Nets (via Denver Nuggets)
- Golden State Warrriors
- San Antonio Spurs (via Toronto Raptors)
- Milwaukee Bucks
Top prospects
There's no doubt that Zion Williamson will be the No. 1 pick. Everyone has heard plenty about his exploits at Duke and his potential entering the league. But who else should you be aware of? Here's a look at some of the top prospects in this year's draft class. Via CBS Sports' latest prospect rankings:
- Zion Williamson -- F, Duke
- Ja Morant -- G, Murray State
- RJ Barrett -- F, Duke
- Darius Garland -- G, Vanderbilt
- Coby White -- G, North Carolina
- Jarrett Culver -- G, Texas Tech
- De'Andre Hunter -- F, Virginia
- Cam Reddish -- F, Duke
- Sekou Doumbouya -- F, France
- Jaxson Hayes -- C, Texas
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LaMelo Ball to play in Australia
"I'm trying to be the No. 1 pick for the 2020 draft," Ball said
-
Raptors hold championship parade
The Raptors and their fans embraced the franchise's first NBA title with a championship parade...
-
Raptors parade marred by shooting
The specifics of the incident are unclear at this time
-
NBA Draft: Official order for two rounds
We're less than a week before the 2019 NBA Draft
-
Report: Grizz in talks on Conley trade
Memphis' leader could be on the move this summer, and it appears he has several potential...
-
Warriors congratulate Raptors with ad
This was a classy move by the Warriors