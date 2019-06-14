2019 NBA Finals: Kawhi Leonard, Raptors rejoice, celebrate winning first championship in franchise history
The Raptors made NBA history on Thursday night by knocking off the Warriors in Oakland
The Toronto Raptors are your 2019 NBA champions.
The Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors, 114-110, in Game 6 of the NBA Finals to win their first-ever championship in Kawhi Leonard's first season leading the franchise and head coach Nick Nurse's first year running the sidelines.
It took several key injuries -- Kevin Durant's Achilles injury in Game 5 and Klay Thompson's knee injury during the second half of Game 6 -- but the Raptors were finally able to overcome the two-time defending champions after Stephen Curry missed the potential game-winning 3-pointer with 8.0 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.
To top it all off, the Raptors defeated the Warriors in the final game ever at Oracle Arena, Golden State's home arena since 1966.
With all of that said, here is some video from the Raptors' first-ever championship celebration, including the official presentation of the Larry O'Brien trophy:
And let us not forget about Kyle Lowry, Toronto's longest-tenured and often most-criticized player. Lowry scored a team-high 26 points in addition to contributing 10 assists while also scoring the Raptors' first 11 points of the game to help lead them to victory.
And of course here is Leonard's Finals MVP interview. He was one vote away from being a unanimous selection for the honor as he won his second Finals MVP award.
While he was his somewhat usual serious self during this interview, we were able to track down a video to prove once and for all that Leonard is indeed a fun guy and that he can get jiggy with it.
And although Danny Green provided the Warriors with a chance to win Game 6 with a turnover with 9.6 seconds remaining, he was obviously a happy camper following Toronto's championship win as he sprayed the fans and the media with some championship champagne.
Let us not forget about the city of Toronto, who after 24 years and several seasons of postseason heartbreaks, can finally call their franchise, NBA champions.
And last but not least, former New York basketball legend and now NBA champion Jeremy Lin.
Congratulations to the Raptors on winning their first NBA title in franchise history. This Finals victory over the Warriors will certainly be remembered for ages.
