2019 NBA Finals: Off the court drama has taken the headlines in the Raptors-Warriors series

The Golden State Warriors will be fighting to even up the 2019 NBA Finals in Game 4 on Friday night before the series heads back to Toronto on Monday, and after their 123-109 loss on Wednesday, the defending champions could use a whole lot more help for Stephen Curry.

As Game 4 approaches, however, it's fair to wonder whether any of the on-court competition between the Warriors and the Raptors is even close to as entertaining as all the drama that has surrounded the Finals outside of the actual games.

According to Danny Kanell, the argument isn't even close.

"The series has been OK on the court," he said on Friday's edition of "Kanell & Bell." "The story has been everything that's happening off the court, whether it's injuries to Klay Thompson, to Kevin Durant -- when are they returning? Kevon Looney. Kawhi Leonard's [has] been hampered. DeMarcus Cousins returning."

And that doesn't even include the series' more controversial moments, like Kyle Lowry's infamous encounter with Warriors minority owner Mark Stevens, whose court-side antics cost him $500,000 and a one-year ban from his own team's games.

"I think the off-the-court stuff is more intriguing," Kanell said.

The NBA Finals weren't the only big topic of discussion on Friday's episode, either. Former MLB infielder Will Middlebrooks and PGA Tour professional Tony Finau joined the show to break down everything from the Chicago Cubs likely overpaying Craig Kimbrel to how Finau himself went from chunky middle-schooler to star high school basketball player.

