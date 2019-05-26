2019 NBA Finals projections: Warriors clear favorites to beat Raptors, win third straight title, with or without Kevin Durant
SportsLine's projections give the Warriors a 66 percent chance to beat the Raptors without Durant, and 73.5 percent with him
After a thrilling three rounds of action, the 2019 NBA Finals are set, with Game 1 between the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors tipping off on Thursday night.
Representing the Eastern Conference, the Raptors have home court in the Finals courtesy of their 58-24 record, which was the second-best in the league, behind only the Milwaukee Bucks. The Raptors, of course, just took down the Bucks in the Eastern Conference finals, ripping off four straight wins to take the series, 4-2. They've now reached the Finals for the first time in franchise history.
Out West, there was no surprise, as the Golden State Warriors advanced to the Finals for the fifth straight season. They've dealt with some adversity in the form of injuries to Kevin Durant and DeMarcus Cousins, but they still recorded a four-game sweep of the Portland Trail Blazers in the Western Conference finals. They now have a chance to win their third straight title, and fourth in five seasons.
Ahead of the Finals, SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh crunched the numbers and ran the projections to determine which team has the best chance of capturing the Larry O'Brien trophy.
Team
Las Vegas odds
SportsLine projection
Golden State Warriors
-310
66.2%
Toronto Raptors
+250
33.8%
A few takeaways from these projections:
- First of all, it's important to note that the initial projections are assuming Durant is out for the whole series. But for those who believe the Warriors are better off without him, the SportsLine data would disagree. When Oh ran the projections adjusting for a Durant return in Game 3, the Warriors' chances jumped to 73.5 percent, or an increase of 7.3 percent.
Warriors
SportsLine projection
Without Durant
66.2%
Durant returns in Game 3
73.5%
IMPACT
+7.3%
- Regardless of what happens with Durant, it's little surprise to see the Warriors entering this series as sizable favorites. For as well as Kawhi Leonard has been playing, the Raptors' supporting cast has been inconsistent throughout the playoffs, while the Warriors have proven championship players in Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala. And then, of course, there's Steph Curry, who, at the very least, is equal to Leonard.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA Playoffs Sneaker King Power Rankings
It's time for the third edition of our NBA playoffs sneaker rankings
-
How to watch: NBA Finals Game 1
Game 1 of the 2019 Finals is set for Thursday night in Toronto
-
Finals breakdown: Raptors vs. Warriors
The 2019 NBA Finals have finally arrived, with Game 1 tipping off on Thursday, May 30
-
2019 NBA playoffs expert brackets
Our NBA experts predict the winner of every playoff round, all the way through the Finals
-
NBA Playoffs: Schedule, how to watch
Get the schedule and viewing information for the NBA Finals, along with the complete results...
-
2019 NBA Playoffs: Bracket, matchups
A look at every series in the NBA postseason