2019 NBA Finals: Raptors' Fred VanVleet avoids concussion, will wear a mouthpiece in Game 5 after 'unfortunate shot'

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet suffered a nasty looking injury during the fourth quarter of his team's win over the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of the 2019 NBA Finals on Friday night, but will be ready to go for Game 5 -- albeit while wearing a mouthguard to prevent any more injuries to his teeth. Via ESPN:

"I hate wearing mouthpieces," VanVleet said. "You know, I'm a gambler, so I gambled and sometimes it comes back to bite you on the butt. But all kids out there, you should wear mouthpieces. "It was a weird play, and I took an unfortunate shot. And so now I will be wearing a mouthpiece for as long as I can manage it. I'll probably throw it at some point during the game, but I'm going to try."

VanVleet went down hard in the fourth quarter of Game 4 after taking an accidental elbow to the face from Shaun Livingston following a shot attempt. By the time he landed and rolled over onto his back, blood was already streaming down his face.

Fred VanVleet caught an elbow to the face and went down right away… wishing all the best for him 🙏 pic.twitter.com/HScLRqqbr1 — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) June 8, 2019

If that wasn't enough, a piece of one of VanVleet's tooth was also captured lying in the middle of the paint on the Oracle Arena court.

"There's a tooth in the paint." pic.twitter.com/soTqcAgN77 — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) June 8, 2019

Thankfully, VanVleet did not sustain a concussion, and in more good news for the Raptors' supersub, Drake jokingly offered to handle the costs of whatever dental procedure VanVleet needed to endure following his injury.